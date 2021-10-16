CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Minneapolis market now

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 8 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Minneapolis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuqUf_0cTOENZr00

9700 Portland Avenue S, Bloomington, 55420

2 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Condominium | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Phenomenal end-unit condo updated throughout and ready for you today! You'll love the generous spaces with a huge master bedroom, great master closet and private master bath. Upgraded for you to enjoy immediately featuring brand new carpet and professionally painted throughout! This property has also benefitted from newer cabinetry in kitchen and bath plus granite countertops! Great floorplan - ample dining room space doesn't impede on the large living room, a legitimate in-unit laundry room plus you'll adore your very own 3 season porch! Corner unit lends to more windows and a great open and bright feel. Awesome development has every amenity you could ask for! Gorgeous landscaping, indoor AND outdoor pools, hot tub, tennis/basketball court, sauna, community/amusement room, heated underground parking with carwash and even a workshop! See it today!

For open house information, contact Christopher Broz, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 952-226-7700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZlRY_0cTOENZr00

65 Garfield Street, Saint Paul, 55102

2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1876

Nestled in the quaint Little Bohemia community of St Paul's popular West 7th neighborhood, this fabulous home was COMPLETELY UPDATED in 2018. Fantastic improvements include an all new kitchen with energy efficient appliances, beautiful flooring throughout, both bathrooms fully updated (half on main, full upstairs with gorgeous glass tiled walk-in shower). Roof, windows, plumbing, insulation, drywall, electrical--ALL NEW! Brand new high efficiency boiler installed in 2019. Keep cozy this winter with whole house in floor radiant heat. Enjoy morning coffee on your deck (with a Cathedral view!) in the fully fenced yard with established native pollinator gardens. All of this within walking distance of so many great local hotspots: coffee shops, restaurants, breweries, parks. Truly a GEM of a home so book your showing today before it's too late!

For open house information, contact Ryan Lee, HomeSmart Sapphire Realty at 612-223-6319

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KftxR_0cTOENZr00

121 Washington Avenue S, Minneapolis, 55401

1 Bed 1 Bath | $157,900 | Condominium | 771 Square Feet | Built in 1981

WELCOME HOME! Walking distance to Vikings Stadium, light rail, Stone Arch Bridge, Whole Foods, Lunds, Gutherie Theater, Target Center and much more! Skyway access to US Bank Stadium, Light Rail, Target Field and everything in between. The HOA includes all community spaces, parking, central heating, A/C, water, trash, and cable TV. A tremendous value downtown with all the convenience of location, location!

For open house information, contact David Hanson, Bridge Realty, LLC at 952-368-0021

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1Yhx_0cTOENZr00

5001 92Nd Crescent, Brooklyn Park, 55443

3 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,768 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This Brooklyn Park two-story home offers a three-car garage.

For open house information, contact Amber Broadway, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 612-400-7508

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS].

