Check out these homes for sale in Austin now

(Austin, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Austin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2800 Cherry Ln, Austin, 78703 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,640,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,690 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This thoughtfully updated heart-of-Tarrytown home combines modern appeal with local charm on one of the enclaves most desirable streets. Moments from all that Austin has to offer, this 4-bedroom home nestled under charming oaks is a unique find. You will appreciate the contemporary lines and many custom features. These sellers considered the details and have renovated or remodeled most of the home: note the exquisite primary bedroom addition, imagined by the current owners: from the fabulous bedroom with floor to ceiling windows, to the loft that maximizes space to the sleek en-suite bathroom. The kitchen, enhanced with skylights, has an ample dining area that is open to the main living space ideal for entertaining. The secondary bedrooms are separate from primary, wonderful layout, and share a recently refreshed full bathroom. Currently, a fourth bedroom is being used as a second living spacenote the full bathroom on that wing. Do not miss the study located off the hall, hidden behind the sliding door. Other notable features: excellent storage/mudroom across from the primary bedroom and also outside.

12607 Andromeda Cv, Austin, 78727 3 Beds 2 Baths | $514,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Best Buy in Milwood! Rare opportunity to buy a beautifully updated, ready to move-in, cul-de-sac home in red hot Milwood. Thousands of dollars in improvements: New carpet (9/21) in bedrooms, tile everywhere else, two new garage door openers (9/21), Dual Pane Windows (2018), Deck (2017), Trane HVAC, duct system and attic insulation (2016), water heater (2015), the list goes on and on. Great open plan, light bright and airy. Kitchen has a central island with granite counters. Amazing front yard is beautifully landscaped, lots of gorgeous plants. One of the best single story plans in this part of milwood, no wasted space, wonderfully designed. Location, location, location - just minutes away from Domain, Gateway and Arboretum!!! Hurry, at this incredibly low price she'll sell fast, fast, fast!!!

6103 Calmar Cv, Austin, 78721 3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great opportunity for investors or future homeowners with a vision. Highly desirable East Austin location, approximately 3-1/2 miles from downtown Austin. Large 7057 sq ft lot may qualify for an ADU - additional unit (per City of Austin code).

9407 Pioneer Forest Dr, Austin, 78744 4 Beds 3 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,115 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Great South Austin location makes this 4 bed/3 bath home enticing. With a spacious and large backyard for entertaining family and friends. Full bedroom and full bath downstairs, great for guests. Tiled Kitchen with breakfast nook, open concept and a formal dining room. Freshly painted. Loft at the top of the stairs with a built-in desk. Homeowner's Suite with full bath including garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Bonus! this home offers 6KW solar system roof panels (owned). It is just minutes away for Tesla's gigafactory ~ THIS IS A TWO STORY GEM!

