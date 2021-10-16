Take a look at these homes on the market in San Antonio

(San Antonio, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in San Antonio than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1002 Chicago Boulevard, San Antonio, 78210 2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Great corner lot and cute re-done home. Original hardwood floors, separate dining room, new tile in the kitchen and baths, and fresh paint throughout. Plumbing and electrical have been re done. Water and electric are available in the back yard, perfect for adding separate living quarters or an RV hook up.

210 Mary Louise Dr, San Antonio, 78201 4 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,334 Square Feet | Built in 1941

A Masterpiece in the heart of the historical Monticello Park neighborhood located in the exclusive Mary Louise Drive with amazing curb appeal and lot elevation. This unique Spanish two story rock home with tile roof has an unusual floor plan and design that includes original wood entrance door, oval foyer, original hard wood floors, tile floors, original wood floors under stairs and hall carpet, main living areas walls and ceilings are antique plaster with curved ceiling corners plus crown molding with special lighting in the living room, formal oversize living room has fireplace and height ceilings, dinning room has original precious chandelier, spacious breakfast room, study has outside access to covered private patio, master suite has a unique oval master bath, multiple closets, and a private balcony overlooking the beautiful landscaped yard. Family room includes fireplace and access to covered private patio. Rock fence surrounding four sides, custom made iron gates, doors and window guards. Metal roofs on back oversize patio, master balcony, and the three car ports. Mature trees and palms, outside fireplace, and alley. Detached casita, 1 car garage, 3 covered spaces plus space to park an RV/Boat. This property has a unique late 1930's-1940's design with an extravagant curve appeal in a prestigious historical area and is centrally located within minutes from downtown, airport, medical center, the Pearl, the Riverwalk, dining, shopping, entertainment, Woodlawn lake recreational area, and NO HOA. *SOLD AS IS*

170 De Chantle Rd #401, San Antonio, 78201 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,956 | Townhouse | 1,033 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Buyer financing fell thru at last minute. This is non warrantable condo. Appraisal is in Additional Information

4707 Belgravia Park, Converse, 78109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $288,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,819 Square Feet | Built in 2019

A castle rock home that was built and complete in December 2019. This home is basically new and offers an amazing open concept single story floor plan. Notting hill neighborhood is up and coming with multiple new built homes. Community pool is being built 7 houses down at the end of the block, see photos. Easy access to I-10 and FM 1516 with multiple restaurants and shopping nearby. Please view Virtual tour and photos to view beautiful kitchen with a large island. The kitchen is open to the living room and dinning room perfect for entertaining and family.

