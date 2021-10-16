Check out these Denver homes on the market

(Denver, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Denver will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13048 W Arkansas Pl, Lakewood, 80228 5 Beds 1 Bath | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,625 Square Feet | Built in 1971

What a location! Coveted Green Mountain Village Ranch style home on a cul-de-sac across from Green Mountain High School. Convenience to amenities shines as you are close to the rec center w/indoor pool, open space with trails and plenty of shopping and dining! This ranch home features a formal living and dining room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new white cabinetry and updated countertops. The adjoining family room features a cozy fireplace. The primary bedroom includes an updated 3/4 bath, and 2 additional bedrooms share the main level full bathroom. A daylight basement provides space for a large rec room, 2 additional bedrooms, 3/4 bath and laundry room. Newer carpet and laminate on the main level with wired internet in most rooms. Fully fenced backyard has a shed and mature trees. Enjoy the Colorado lifestyle with all the amenities so close to home!

4100 W 64Th Avenue, Arvada, 80003 5 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Investment property opportunity! Over half an acre. This property has two houses located on it. The front house is 763 sq. ft. the back house is 1176 sq. ft. equaling 1939 total square footage between both houses. Live in one house and rent the other, or rent both houses. The back house has a newer roof, windows, and furnace. The front house has a newer furnace. Located 1 mile from the Arvada Gold Strike Lite Rail Station and close proximity to I-70 and I-76.

1450 S Troy St, Aurora, 80012 2 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great opportunity in this unique townhome community. NO HOA and has both front and backyard! Good sized living room welcomes you with new chiminea style fireplace. Luxury vinyl on much of the main level including the kitchen. Newer stainless steel appliances and huge pantry. 2 bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the main level. Just outside the kitchen and dining room, you will find a private outdoor courtyard great for entertaining. Finished basement with large flex/rec room and additional bathroom. New furnace, A/C and water heater. Washer, dryer and desk in the basement are included. Fully fenced backyard with new fence. Attached 2 car garage

9291 Anderson St, Thornton, 80229 4 Beds 1 Bath | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,328 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Updated brick ranch with oversized detached garage ready for move-in. Four bedroom two bath home with lots of hardwood floors on the main level. Open kitchen and living room plus large dining or sunroom area next to kitchen. Full finished basement with large family room and good natural light. New carpet throughout and most of the inside of the home has fresh paint. Oversized 768 square foot detached garage with swamp cooler and 220 electric for all of your projects. Buyer to verify square footage and schools.

