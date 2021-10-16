Take a look at these homes on the Los Angeles market now

(Los Angeles, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Los Angeles will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2601 W Lincoln Ave, Montebello, 90640 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,212 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Bell Air flair and Versailles finesse truly merge together on this outstanding estate in Montebello. Enjoy the magnificent view over the Belvedere Gardens and the skyline of Los Angeles on your large balcony or patio. The unique interior design pervades throughout the generously spaced rooms and complements the exclusivity of the villa. The impressive entry with dramatic ceilings, the sweeping staircase, a fireplace, a spacious dressing room, a master bath with a walk-in sauna, the study with a built-in bar and the pool with a gorgeous view are just some of the luxurious features of this home. The glass doors frame the entire back wall in the living and dining room to create a feeling of ease.The 3 car garage and driveway make this home perfect for a large family.

9514 Deeble St, South Gate, 90280 3 Beds 2 Baths | $642,500 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1939

SUPER FULLY REMODELED HOUSE! OPEN FLOORING PLAN WHERE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN FLOWING SEAMLESSLY TO ONE ANOTHER. NEW DUAL PANE WINDOWS. CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT SYSTEM INSTALLED. NEW CUSTOM PORCELAIN TILE FLOORING IN KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, AND LAUNDRY ROOM. NEW GRAY RUSTIC STYLE LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, HALLWAYS, AND BEDROOMS. THE KITCHEN IS BRAND NEW. NEW CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW QUARTZ STONE COUNTERS, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL, NEW PULL-OUT FAUCET. TWO FULL BATHROOMS: NEW BATHTUB, NEW TILED UP SHOWERS WALLS WITH ELEGANT MOSAIC DESIGN, CUSTOM SOAP DISH, NEW VANITIES. NEW TOILETS. ALL NEW PLUMBING FIXTURES. NEW RECESSED LIGHTS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES. LAUNDRY AREA INSIDE. TWO CAR GARAGE WITH NEW ROLL UP GARAGE DOOR. SPACIOUS RECREATION ROOM BEHIND GARAGE . FHA/VA/DOWN PAYMENT ASSISTANCE-OK!

6066 Pickford St, Los Angeles, 90035 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,358 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Modern and chic are a few key words when describing 6066 Pickford Street. Newer modern, single family home with one owner since being built. Creatively crafted to entertain on a grand scale, the open floor plan includes a designer done custom kitchen w/center island that flows seamlessly to the dining and living room. Multiple owner upgrades including marble, dimmer lighting, kitchen light with Juliet balcony off living room. Master suite w/walk-in closet, beautifully tiled bath and dual sinks - only home in the complex with private balcony off master. Controlled, gated access, and private 2 car garage with direct entry. Garage has the ability to install an electric vehicle charger. Named #3 of the Top 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in America by Business Insider. Live in the heart of it all. Minutes from Century City, The Grove, Farmers Market, Beverly Hills and freeway to Downtown or the Beach. This captivating home will go fast!

3062 Queensbury Dr, Los Angeles, 90064 5 Beds 7 Baths | $7,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,995 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Rarely does such an extraordinary residence become available. Best described as a Contemporary Danish Modern with a Japanese Soul, this one-of-a-kind home was designed by Dub Studios and built by Gaia Construction. Simply put, the home is an artistic experience. It's profoundly peaceful and subdued, yet luxe and inviting. The level of thought and planning that went into designing this home is significantly above and beyond the imagination of most. There is a full guest house on the property and a full basement that boasts a rec room, a screening room, a secondary kitchen, sleeping quarters and a bathroom with a sauna. The features are too numerous to list, but to name a few, the home is equipped with the Control 4 Home Automation System, Meile Appliances, ultra-engineered windows imported from Germany, hand made brick throughout imported from Denmark, a handmade Japanese soaking tub (Ofuro Tub), radiant heat, rift White Oak Built-ins and cabinetry throughout, VOLA plumbing fixtures imported from Denmark, Dekton countertops, Wolf BBQ, a heated salt-water pool and spa, and 30 solar panels (owned) with micro-inverter technology. This home is for a most discriminating buyer who is looking to inhabit a space that feeds the soul.

