Take a look at these homes on the San Diego market now

(San Diego, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Diego will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2759 Piantino Cir, San Diego, 92108 2 Beds 2 Baths | $779,000 | Townhouse | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Seller will entertain offers between $749,000 and $779,000. Gorgeous end-unit townhome in the gated community of Escala! Featuring 2-bedrooms, 2-baths, a bright open floor plan with soaring ceilings, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, private patio balcony, central air conditioning, 2-car attached garage, full-size laundry & extra storage. Resort-style complex with sparkling pool, spa, gym, tennis courts & playground. Wonderful central location across from Costco-Ikea Shopping Center!

1830 Thomas Ave, San Diego, 92109 1 Bed 1 Bath | $485,000 | Single Family Attached | 765 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Modern Condo in Pacific Beach! Conveniently located only minutes from the Pacific Ocean, this updated home embraces SoCal living with a sun-drenched interior featuring a flowing floorplan, gorgeous flooring, attractive plantation shutters, a crisp color scheme, and expansive living room. Recently updated, the gourmet kitchen stuns with newer stainless-steel appliances, gleaming quartz countertops, a Samsung refrigerator, white shaker cabinetry with sleek hardware, recessed lighting, built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range/oven, pantry cabinet, and adjoining dining area with sliding glass doors to the balcony. The generously sized bedroom has abundant natural light, a large closet, and direct access to the full bathroom, which has a white storage vanity, chic lighting, and a sequestered shower/tub combo. Community amenities include a swimming pool, sauna, and a fitness center. Other features: gated underground parking, dedicated storage closet, and just blocks from the bay, shops, Starbucks, Trader Joe’s, dining, I-5, parks, and schools, and more!

1414 Glorietta Blvd, Coronado, 92118 3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,775,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,655 Square Feet | Built in 1970

First time on the market - EVER! This corner lot mid-century Coronado home sits in a prime village location next to Glorietta Bay, Golf Course, Yacht Club and Tennis Center. Just a few blocks to the Beach, Hotel Del, and downtown shopping & dining. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and an open plan design accentuate the architectural style. Roomy yard with tile patio. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car attached garage. Take this mid-century classic to the next level or take advantage of the potential for an incredible water view by building your Coronado dream home.

6839 Caminito Mundo, San Diego, 92119 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,141 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs, corner unit, with mountain views in San Carlos! Features include updated kitchen with maple cabinetry, bay window, granite tile counters, and travertine backsplash. Private balcony with views of mountains and courtyard, laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and smart house with lighting and HVAC controls plus ring system. Remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, tile surrounds, custom lighting with dimmers, central air and heat, dual pane windows and slider, shutters, closet built-ins, full size laundry in unit, 2 car attached garage, and ideal location! Easy access to shopping, freeways, and hiking! This is a must see!

