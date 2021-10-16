Check out these Lincoln homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

 8 days ago

(Lincoln, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lincoln will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5858 S 94Th Street, Lincoln, 68526

4 Beds 3 Baths | $409,650 | Single Family Residence | 2,299 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to the Urban Modern by Live Well Designs located in South Lincoln's Garden View at Vintage Heights Community located near 93rd & Old Cheney. The Urban Modern offers 1635 s.f. of finish with a comfortable yet contemporary flair. Finishes include granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring throughout the main level, an appliance package that includes range/oven, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator, and stack-able washer & dryer. The second level features a master suite with walk-in closet and a double vanity with granite counters along with 2 additional rooms and a cozy loft space that can be used as an office, gaming or sitting area. This home is within our full-service HOA community. Call us today to schedule a private tour of this home and our neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Mike & Polly Figueroa, BancWise Realty at 402-323-6777

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved.

6840 N 9 Street, Lincoln, 68521

4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,918 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Susan Steele, M: 402-840-0160, susan.steele@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - This 2017 built, North Lincoln 2 story has been meticulously maintained and ready for new owners! This charming home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage, over 1900 finished square feet and is all about warm & inviting from the covered front porch to the open concept floor plan. Fabulous kitchen/dining area has wood floors, stunning expresso cabinets that contrast perfectly to the granite countertops, SS appliances & island. Off the kitchen is great mud room that features large coat closet, decorative bench with hooks and 1/2 bath with pedestal sink. All 4 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, with 3 out of the 4 including walk-in closets! The huge primary bed has ensuite 3/4 bath with double sinks. Laundry conveniently located on same level as bedrooms. Basement is ready to finish to your liking or use for storage. Head outside to your fully-fenced in yard and relax/grill out on the deck! Hurry, don’t let this on

For open house information, contact Susan Steele, kwELITE Real Estate at 402-769-3842

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved.

4115 N 45Th Street, Lincoln, 68504

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Townhouse | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Completely remodeled New appliances and kitchen cabinets Granit countertops LVP in the first floor flooring Upstairs has all new carpet Remodeled bathroom Newer windows

For open house information, contact Terry Lindstrom, EXIT Realty Professionals at 402-466-8181

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved.

3246 S 76 Street, Lincoln, 68506

4 Beds 4 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom 2-story home in Fox Hollow. Large corner lot which backs up to Lux Middle School. Main floor has a formal living & dining room with door to the backyard deck; an eat-in kitchen with access to the backyard patio; a family room with a brick fireplace and custom built-ins and a half bath. Main floor laundry room with lots of cabinets & closet storage as you enter from the 2 stall garage. The garage is extra deep with an additional 10 x 9 storage area along with an access door outside. All 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on the 2nd level. Primary bedroom has a private 3/4 bath. Basement rec room and 3/4 bath. Fenced backyard. 16 x 16 deck and 11 x 12 patio. Extra parking slab.

For open house information, contact Michelle Benes, RE/MAX Concepts at 402-441-4120

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved.

