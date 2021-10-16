CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Take a look at these homes on the market in Las Vegas

Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 8 days ago

(Las Vegas, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Las Vegas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtQ81_0cTOEEdK00

10124 Hollis Mountain Avenue, Las Vegas, 89148

3 Beds 3 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning home. Open floor plan. High-upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite, dual ovens, wind holder, high ceilings, large European tiles throughout. So many upgrades to mention... Pride of Ownership, with fully landscaped backyard. Must see!

For open house information, contact Liang Zhao, Paradigm Realty at 702-783-7736

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2335324)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350G0x_0cTOEEdK00

7609 Finishing Touch Court, Las Vegas, 89149

1 Bed 5 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Former Model Home in beautiful Tapestry community!! Everything was upgraded to perfection! This lovely 3story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, bonus room/den and a 2 car garage tucked away in a cul de sac street. Upgraded cabinets and granite counters in the huge island kitchen that is completely open to the dining and living area. Tile floors, upstairs laundry room with extra storage room. balcony off the living room, partially covered patio. Massive primary suite features dual sinks, separate tub, oversized shower and walk in closet. Tapestry Community has all the amenities you could ask for!, parks, playgrounds, pools, clubhouse, and more for very low HOA costs. Conveiently located by I-95, 215, Mt Charleston, Red Rock, shopping, schools and more! hurry before this one is Sold!

For open house information, contact Michael E Buserini, eXp Realty at 702-727-1050

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2339940)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WdP6_0cTOEEdK00

4113 Tyler William Lane, Las Vegas, 89130

4 Beds 3 Baths | $614,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,951 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Gorgeous place! The owners have done upgrades in many of the rooms....ceiling fans throughout....huge living, family and bedrooms...extremely open floorplan....and the backyard is incredible. Heated pool with a beautiful jacuzzi....state of art pool pump. One of the most well maintained homes you'll ever see....inside and out. This is one of those places you'll have to see to appreciate. Very clean!!

For open house information, contact Brent Hinrichsen, Premier Real Estate at 702-656-8600

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2319069)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CCGx_0cTOEEdK00

127 East Nola Stream Court, Las Vegas, 89183

5 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,946 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Don't miss this beautifully maintained like-new home built-in 2018. This home is located on a cul-de-sac of the River Grove South community. This 5 bed 3 full bath home will not disappoint with its highly functional floor plan. Features include a first-floor bedroom w/retreat and full bathroom, walk-in Primary, dual-oven, and stainless steel appliances. The Primary bedroom has 2 large walk-in closets. Garage with epoxy finish, water softener, and WiFi-enabled garage opener.

For open house information, contact Terrell A Lancaster, Simply Vegas at 702-568-6800

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2321320)

