Check out these Miami homes on the market

(Miami, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Miami than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11237 Ne 8Th Ave, Biscayne Park, 33161 3 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,163 Square Feet | Built in 1940

VALUE PRICED HOME IN THE HEART OF BEAUTIFUL BISCAYNE PARK 3 BED/2 BATH + BONUS ROOM WITH PRIVATE OUTSIDE ENTRANCE, GREAT FOR HOME OFFICE . LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT WITH ROOM FOR A POOL. FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS . SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. MASTER SUITE HAS LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. ENCLOSED AND FINISHED GARAGE MAKES GREAT SPORTS ROOM, GYM ETC. UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER. SCREENED PORCH. STORAGE SHED. EASY TO SHOW. CLOSE TO BOTH MIAMI AND FORT LAUDERDALE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTS. QUICK & EASY ACCESS TO MIAMI BEACHES.

For open house information, contact Ellen Sepe, Duffy Realty at 305-758-5600

11690 Sw 81St Rd, Pinecrest, 33156 6 Beds 4 Baths | $1,400,000 | Townhouse | 3,550 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Live in this sleek duplex for (basically) free! Let tenants pay your mortgage for you or even live-in with a parent or child next door. An all-encompassing 2021 renovation includes marble porcelain, high impact windows, brand new bathrooms, modern kitchen, and walk-in closets. 33156 location puts you next to top schools and walking distance from Milam’s and other stores. Live with style and peace of mind in Pinecrest’s only available modern duplex.

For open house information, contact Raphael Hillis, Urban Key Realty Corp at 305-967-8820

2642 Nw 106Th St, Miami, 33147 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1947

COZY HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATH. ONE BEDRROM WITH ONE BATH HAS A PRIVATE ENTRANCE. LARGE PATIO WITH SPACE FOR A BOAT AN RV. HAS FRUITS TREES LIKE MANGO,COCONUT,ETC. ALSO HAS A LARGE SHED. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS; MIAMI PARK ELEMENTARY, WILLIAM H.TUNER TECH HIGH SCHOOL AND MIAMI DADE COLLEGE-N.CAMPUS

For open house information, contact Maria Calderon, Realty World Prestige Properties Intl, LLC. at 786-605-5550

2735 W 61St Pl, Hialeah, 33016 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,989 | Condominium | 755 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This beautiful unit is move in ready. Freshly painted, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, tiled throughout, new entrance door and impact windows. Centrally located to near shopping centers, A+ schools and hospital. Parking assigned, community pool and low monthly association fee of $170. Hurry this unit will not last.

For open house information, contact Cari Lopez, United Real Estate Miami at 305-273-9000