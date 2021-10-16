Oakland-curious? These homes are on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Oakland, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oakland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylLEf_0cTOEBz900

335 Harbour Way, Richmond, 94804

2 Beds 1 Bath | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 917 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Carmel Jones - 510-858-3896 - A 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home on large lot with some personality is a great starter home or investment home. Across the street walking distance to school and just a few minutes away from the Richmond Ferry terminal gets you to downtown San Francisco. Close to major freeways and shopping.

For open house information, contact Carmel Jones, Intero Real Estate Services at 510-489-8989

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40964666)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPqIN_0cTOEBz900

535 Pierce St, Albany, 94706

2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Condominium | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Daniel M Winkler - 510-421-4528 - Coveted top floor, corner condominium at luxurious Bayside Commons in Albany. This extensively remodeled unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is located in a quiet serine location within the complex. Upgrades include a remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, designer cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances, new custom bathrooms, LED lighting. Also featuring vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, private balcony, tons of storage, in-unit laundry and one gated garage parking spot. Bayside Commons has a resort style feel with gorgeous common area grounds that are very well maintained. Amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, two saunas, fitness center, tennis court, half basketball court and clubhouse. Don’t forget about the access to prestigious Albany schools! Located near BART, AC Transit bus stops, casual carpool, Pacific East Mall, El Cerrito Plaza, UC Berkeley, Interstate 80/580 and more.

For open house information, contact Daniel Winkler, WINKLER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 510-528-2200

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40970952)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWnSl_0cTOEBz900

103 Commodore Dr, Richmond, 94804

2 Beds 3 Baths | $679,000 | Townhouse | 1,257 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Joe Fisher - Agt: 510-2538712 - Beautiful 2 bed 2.5 bathrooms townhouse located in gated community at Richmond Marina Bay. Newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, stackable washer and dryer in unit, 2 covered parking spaces and 1 uncovered parking space. Close to Ferry, Public transportation, Easy Access to 580.

For open house information, contact Joe Fisher, Fisher Realtors at 510-236-8204

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40964869)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XKRY_0cTOEBz900

6835 Oakwood Drive, Oakland, 94611

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,700,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,479 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Angela Wei Grubb - 510-339-0400 - Tastefully remodeled. Incredible home office with built-ins! Serious wine room. Blue-tooth controlled lights. Sprinkler system.

For open house information, contact Angela Wei Grubb, The GRUBB Company at 510-339-0400

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40970632)

See more property details

