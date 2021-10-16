Check out these Houston homes on the market

(Houston, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11 Rains Way, Houston, 77007 5 Beds 6 Baths | $2,498,500 | Single Family Residence | 6,461 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This remarkable home is a hidden treasure located in Houston's secluded Hogg Bird Sanctuary steps away from coveted Memorial Park. Rains Way is nestled on a private gated cul-de-sac. With a floor plan designed to accommodate a wide range of entertainment lifestyles this home is built to inspire any host. Expansive entryway unfolds onto sweeping staircase leading to impressive second story alcove. Luminescent living and kitchen area open onto an enchanting courtyard. Luxurious primary bedroom and bathroom suite boast vaulted ceilings, tall arched casement windows and European cast stone fireplace. Private stairwell leads from garage to the primary suite with access to guest quarters and third level. Located on the third level is an immense and flexible space suitable for a full guest apartment, or an expansive entertainment room. This stunning home is truly a must see!

For open house information, contact Victoria Waltrip, Engel & Volkers Houston at 713-522-7474

2831 Star Sky Way, Houston, 77045 4 Beds 4 Baths | $358,664 | Single Family Residence | 2,193 Square Feet | Built in None

Inviting kitchen with comfortable dining area with bay window. Downstairs master suite with large walk-in closet. Open family room with corner fireplace option. Powder room and spacious laundry downstairs. Inviting dining room off foyer or private study option. Large upstairs activity room, ideal for entertaining or bedroom option. Attached two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Bayou Oaks at West Orem KHV-Houston

13911 Rock Range Ln., Houston, 77048 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,982 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Welcome to 13911 ROCK RANGE LN. This 2016 BUILT, 1982 SQ. FT. Home will Truly Impress Your Guests. When you pull up-to this home the Manicured Yard will put a Smile on your face. The OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN into the DINING and LIVING Space Offers Grand Views of the Home. Electric Dryer/ Connections, Gas Range, Spacious Pantry, Attic Vents, Ceiling Fans, Digital Program Thermostat, Energy Star Appliances, Energy Star/CFL/LED Lights, High-Efficiency HVAC, Insulated Doors, Insulated/Low-E Windows, Carpet in Bedrooms for warm feet, Gas Oven, Spacious Cabinets, Green/Energy Cert: Energy Star Qualified Home. All Bedrooms Upstairs for the feel of Privacy when Guests are visiting. THE UPPER LEVEL Offers A Game Room, Second Living Space, you decide. Rooms are Spacious w/Large Closet Space.

For open house information, contact Noeme Arceneaux, MEGA REALTY at 979-297-6000

2810 Gunnersbury Drive, Houston, 77047 4 Beds 2 Baths | $297,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in None

The Chicago plan is a one-story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage with extra storage space. The front porch makes the first impression as you enter the home that opens to an island kitchen with open dining area and family room. The primary retreat has a in suite bathroom with a stand up shower and spacious walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Houston South