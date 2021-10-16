On the hunt for a home in Detroit? These houses are on the market

(Detroit, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Detroit will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

24 Rivers Lane, Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236 3 Beds 4 Baths | $449,998 | Condominium | 2,042 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Motivated Seller!!!!!!Fabulous 3 Bedroom Condo at The Rivers. 2042 Sq ft with a 2 car attached garage. Gorgeous paneled library hardwood floors, open concept kitchen to great room with a gas fireplace. 1st floor huge master bedroom suite ,large bathroom and walk-in closet. Brand new designer carpet stairs, upstairs 2nd bedroom with full bath & walk in closet. Huge newly carpeted basement and 3rd bedroom with a full bathroom with tub and shower. Hurry this one is one *of a kind. *Pet restrictions 1 dog 25 lbs or less.*

426 Hillcrest Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, 48236 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 1949

A beautiful, completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Grosse Pointe Farms home. Located on a large corner lot at the end of a cute, quiet and low traffic cul-de-sac with a 2 car garage. Large master bed and bath located on the second floor. Great location. Partially finished basement. Nothing to do but move in.

9934 Brady, Redford, 48239 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,073 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Well manitained 3 bedroom corner Ranch located in Redford. Hardwood floors with Updated cabinets and floors in kitchen. Finished basement with half-bath. Beautifully landscapted home is move in ready. Showings only be with accepted offers. All offers require proof of funds. Appliances are negotiable. Seller does require 60 days occupancy. BATVI

15 Brookline Lane, Dearborn, 48120 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 1941

CHARMING HISTORICAL 2 STORY CAPE COD HOME, HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION! This home is not only historical but it has original hardware and light fixtures. 3 bedrooms, 2 upstairs (one with walk-in closet), attic with walk-in storage, 2-car garage and gorgeous brick patio and landscaping on a well-maintained lot. Home has several updates within the last 3 years including hardwood floors, exterior and interior paint, gutters and garage door, siding on upper story, smoke detectors hard wired on a network and new thermostat, bath exhaust fans, 1/2 of the roof has been updated (other half 10 years), new A/C and furnace, finished basement w/gas fireplace. Finally, kitchen has new floor, Gorgeous Puebic tile, new stainless steel fridge and new dishwasher, new sink, new cupboard faces and new ceiling fan! Come see this historical gem before it's too late!

