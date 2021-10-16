CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

On the hunt for a home in Detroit? These houses are on the market

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 8 days ago

(Detroit, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Detroit will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfe9H_0cTOE4tJ00

24 Rivers Lane, Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236

3 Beds 4 Baths | $449,998 | Condominium | 2,042 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Motivated Seller!!!!!!Fabulous 3 Bedroom Condo at The Rivers. 2042 Sq ft with a 2 car attached garage. Gorgeous paneled library hardwood floors, open concept kitchen to great room with a gas fireplace. 1st floor huge master bedroom suite ,large bathroom and walk-in closet. Brand new designer carpet stairs, upstairs 2nd bedroom with full bath & walk in closet. Huge newly carpeted basement and 3rd bedroom with a full bathroom with tub and shower. Hurry this one is one *of a kind. *Pet restrictions 1 dog 25 lbs or less.*

For open house information, contact Mary Aubrey - Rogers, Real Estate in the Pointes at 313-886-1000

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50053012)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vy8vo_0cTOE4tJ00

426 Hillcrest Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, 48236

3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 1949

A beautiful, completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Grosse Pointe Farms home. Located on a large corner lot at the end of a cute, quiet and low traffic cul-de-sac with a 2 car garage. Large master bed and bath located on the second floor. Great location. Partially finished basement. Nothing to do but move in.

For open house information, contact Jessica Pacheco, EXP Realty LLC at 888-501-7085

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210084963)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfIS4_0cTOE4tJ00

9934 Brady, Redford, 48239

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,073 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Well manitained 3 bedroom corner Ranch located in Redford. Hardwood floors with Updated cabinets and floors in kitchen. Finished basement with half-bath. Beautifully landscapted home is move in ready. Showings only be with accepted offers. All offers require proof of funds. Appliances are negotiable. Seller does require 60 days occupancy. BATVI

For open house information, contact Venonia Hodges, Keller Williams Home at 248-626-2100

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210059661)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cB22v_0cTOE4tJ00

15 Brookline Lane, Dearborn, 48120

3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 1941

CHARMING HISTORICAL 2 STORY CAPE COD HOME, HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION! This home is not only historical but it has original hardware and light fixtures. 3 bedrooms, 2 upstairs (one with walk-in closet), attic with walk-in storage, 2-car garage and gorgeous brick patio and landscaping on a well-maintained lot. Home has several updates within the last 3 years including hardwood floors, exterior and interior paint, gutters and garage door, siding on upper story, smoke detectors hard wired on a network and new thermostat, bath exhaust fans, 1/2 of the roof has been updated (other half 10 years), new A/C and furnace, finished basement w/gas fireplace. Finally, kitchen has new floor, Gorgeous Puebic tile, new stainless steel fridge and new dishwasher, new sink, new cupboard faces and new ceiling fan! Come see this historical gem before it's too late!

For open house information, contact Mark Zawaideh, EXP Realty LLC at 248-937-1337

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210077553)

See more property details

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these Phoenix homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this charming 4 bed, 2 bath home in the wonderful city of Phoenix! Providing a 1 car garage, low-care front yard, and
PHOENIX, AZ
Motor City Metro

Check out these homes for sale in Detroit now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This hidden gem may just be what you're looking for! This beautiful home features hardwood floors thru out the living room and 3 bedrooms.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The only house on Michigan’s Treasure Island is for sale

Every now and then you want a little privacy, but how about lakeside privacy where your home is the only residence for 80 acres?. 14625 Edgewater Dr. is nothing but views as the home sits right on the edge — get it? — of Halfmoon lake in Gregory, Michigan. Located about an hour west of Detroit, the Nantucket-style four bedroom, three bathroom home comes with a six-car garage and a boat/guesthouse.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lincoln Daily

Homes for sale in Lincoln: New listings

(LINCOLN, NE) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Redford Charter Township, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
News Argus

5515 West Market Street

Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath - This Two-Bedroom apartment home with a split-bedroom floor plan, the two bedroom apartment is designed to maximize space and comfort. Also included, lots of storage space with multiple closets through the apartment! Living Room with plush carpeting and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. Bathroom has wide vanities with lots of lighting. Full kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.
GREENSBORO, NC
Motor City Metro

These condos are for sale in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Detroit condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
DETROIT, MI
Lincoln Journal Star

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $124,900

Great little bungalow home in Northeast Lincoln! This home features two bedrooms, full bath, updated kitchen and a nice big back yard. This is a great home looking for it's new owner. Set up a showing to see it today!
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Only In Michigan

These 7 Roadside Restaurants Around Detroit Are Worth Stopping For

Are you searching for unique roadside restaurants near Detroit that offer fantastic fare, top-notch service, and welcoming vibes that will make you feel right at home? We’ve got you covered. When you make a stop at any of these seven spectacular eateries within driving distance of the Motor City, you’ll feel like you’ve uncovered a hidden roadside treasure. Get ready for a laid-back and lovely dining experience.
DETROIT, MI
Genius Turner

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Detroit

Not only is Detroit the "Motor City" but it's also the city where visitors can "discover" some of the weirdest laws.(Paolo Nicolello/Unsplash) Detroit, MI — "Detroit is big enough to matter in the world," said Pierce, "and small enough for you to matter in it." For this reason, I've always wanted to visit Motown. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.
DETROIT, MI
Only In Michigan

Eat Endless Lake Perch And Ribs At This Rustic Restaurant Near Detroit

When you’re feeling especially hungry, is there anything better than venturing out to an all-you-can-eat restaurant near Detroit? We think not, and we’re lucky to live in close proximity to so many fantastic eateries. The Motor City and its surrounding areas are heavenly for food fanatics, whether you’re keen on fine dining or more rustic options. One unique locale within convenient driving distance of Detroit is sure to keep your taste buds happy. Get ready to dig in.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Art#Exp Realty Llc#Batvi
Motor City Metro

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) According to Detroit gas price data, you could be saving up to $147.01 per gallon on gas. CITGO at 7931 Michigan Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $149.9.
DETROIT, MI
Jim Woods

Where To Get Great Pizza In Cleveland

PizzaPeter Bravo (Creative Commons) Okay, you know it's officially pizza time. Your stomach is growling, and it's time to do something about it. When you're Cleveland you might be surprised that there are so many choices for great pizza! Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motor City Metro

Detroit news wrap: What’s trending

(DETROIT, MI) What’s going on in Detroit? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Detroit area, click here.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The top 20 soul food restaurants in metro Detroit according to Yelp

Good food feeds the soul, and great soul food warms your heart. As the weather gets cooler, the desire for warm and filling food becomes greater. We reached out to our friends at Yelp, to help compose this list of the top 20 best soul food restaurants in metro Detroit.
WAYNE, MI
Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy