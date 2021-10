What is wrong with our walnuts? Almost all the nuts from the tree at our new house are still stuck inside the husks and the husks are black and wrinkly. This looks like your walnut husks were infested with Walnut husk fly larvae, a common problem with walnuts and sometimes ripening peaches and apricots. Beginning in July, female husk flies insert eggs into softening walnut husks. Larvae hatch and begin tunneling and feeding in the husks, causing the walnut husks to turn black. The feeding damage causes the husks to turn black and stick to the walnut shells instead of splitting open to release the nuts. Once the larvae are mature, they will drop out of the husks and pupate in the soil until the following summer.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO