Cleveland, OH

Check out these Cleveland homes on the market

 8 days ago

(Cleveland, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cleveland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6379 South Canterbury Rd, Cleveland, 44129

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 966 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Parma Circle, vinyl sided ranch, 2 bedrooms, dining room w/corner cabinets, hardwood floors, newer windows, central air, attic fan, all appliances stay, updated 100amp electric box, glass block windows, rec room, compact fenced (wood privacy) back yard, 1 1/2 car attached garage w/opener

For open house information, contact Roger H Peters, Regal Realty, Inc. at 440-888-2727

3665 Washington Blvd, University Heights, 44118

4 Beds 2 Baths | $193,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bath colonial is just the home you've been looking for. This home has fresh new updates including a newer dishwasher, granite countertops, refinished hardwood floors, new fixtures and so much more. The living room includes a beautiful decorative fireplace and french doors, the perfect place to visit with friends. The amazing kitchen is spacious and ready to tackle any level of meal preparation. There are 4 spacious bedrooms with newer carpet and gorgeous hardwood floors. The huge master bedroom is a dream, with large closets. Semi basement for extra storage and living space. Detached Two-car garage for extra storage. This home is perfect and available soon! Schedule showing today!!

For open house information, contact Rakesh Baniya, Realty Trust Services, LLC at 440-427-0123

6821 Berdelle Ave, Cleveland, 44105

3 Beds 1 Bath | $67,100 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Great investment opportunity. Fully rented, 3 bedroom cape cod with Detached garage on quiet street

For open house information, contact Steven L DeWitt, Market First Real Estate Services at 440-799-8081

7274 Ames Rd, Parma, 44129

3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Welcome home to this move in ready 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Colonial with an attached 2 car garage. Pride of ownership shows inside and out! You will appreciate the openness, neutral decor and many updates. This spacious kitchen w/granite countertops & stainless steel appliances is open to the family room with a center view of the gas fireplace and french doors to your private patio. The dining room overlooks living room with large picture window. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet with access to full bath. Updates- furnace / AC approx. 11 years, hot water tank 10 years, Roof 20 years & Pella windows throughout. The 725 sq ft full basement offers plenty of storage space & a private laundry with washer & dryer included. The backyard is private, fenced & offers plenty of shade. Near all conveniences. A true must see. Don't miss this home. This home comes with a 1 year 2-10 home warranty!

For open house information, contact Scott M Lowman, EXP Realty, LLC. at 866-212-4991

Lifestyle wrap: Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Life in Cleveland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Cleveland area, click here.
What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Cleveland area, click here.
This is the cheapest gas in Cleveland right now

(CLEVELAND, OH) According to Cleveland gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pioneer at 3935 W 130Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 12404 Cedar Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Cleveland events calendar

1. 2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5; 2. SoDown; 3. Majestic Avalanche ft. GiftedCuddo / M.O.O.K.Y / Okayc/ Buddyvonn and more!; 4. How To Improve Your Memory - Cleveland; 5. Golden Hour Photo Walk: Leaves at Lakeview Cemetery;
