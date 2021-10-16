Check out these Cleveland homes on the market

(Cleveland, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cleveland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6379 South Canterbury Rd, Cleveland, 44129 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 966 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Parma Circle, vinyl sided ranch, 2 bedrooms, dining room w/corner cabinets, hardwood floors, newer windows, central air, attic fan, all appliances stay, updated 100amp electric box, glass block windows, rec room, compact fenced (wood privacy) back yard, 1 1/2 car attached garage w/opener

For open house information, contact Roger H Peters, Regal Realty, Inc. at 440-888-2727

3665 Washington Blvd, University Heights, 44118 4 Beds 2 Baths | $193,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bath colonial is just the home you've been looking for. This home has fresh new updates including a newer dishwasher, granite countertops, refinished hardwood floors, new fixtures and so much more. The living room includes a beautiful decorative fireplace and french doors, the perfect place to visit with friends. The amazing kitchen is spacious and ready to tackle any level of meal preparation. There are 4 spacious bedrooms with newer carpet and gorgeous hardwood floors. The huge master bedroom is a dream, with large closets. Semi basement for extra storage and living space. Detached Two-car garage for extra storage. This home is perfect and available soon! Schedule showing today!!

For open house information, contact Rakesh Baniya, Realty Trust Services, LLC at 440-427-0123

6821 Berdelle Ave, Cleveland, 44105 3 Beds 1 Bath | $67,100 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Great investment opportunity. Fully rented, 3 bedroom cape cod with Detached garage on quiet street

For open house information, contact Steven L DeWitt, Market First Real Estate Services at 440-799-8081

7274 Ames Rd, Parma, 44129 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Welcome home to this move in ready 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Colonial with an attached 2 car garage. Pride of ownership shows inside and out! You will appreciate the openness, neutral decor and many updates. This spacious kitchen w/granite countertops & stainless steel appliances is open to the family room with a center view of the gas fireplace and french doors to your private patio. The dining room overlooks living room with large picture window. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet with access to full bath. Updates- furnace / AC approx. 11 years, hot water tank 10 years, Roof 20 years & Pella windows throughout. The 725 sq ft full basement offers plenty of storage space & a private laundry with washer & dryer included. The backyard is private, fenced & offers plenty of shade. Near all conveniences. A true must see. Don't miss this home. This home comes with a 1 year 2-10 home warranty!

For open house information, contact Scott M Lowman, EXP Realty, LLC. at 866-212-4991