Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth-curious? These homes are on the market

 8 days ago

(Fort Worth, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fort Worth. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k89Ba_0cTODypb00

6432 Macarthur Drive, Watauga, 76148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,357 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This Watauga one-story home offers a patio, and a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nu8rN_0cTODypb00

6520 Bold Ruler Lane, North Richland Hills, 76180

3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bradford is a two-story cottage that features over 1,900 square feet of living space in a low maintenance lock & leave community. This home has three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a two-car garage, a spacious family room and breakfast nook, a second floor loft space, and an outdoor covered patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmUl8_0cTODypb00

1712 Smith Lane, Arlington, 76013

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1959

*** Multiple Offer received. Highest and Best due by 5pm Sunday October 10th*** Private Oasis ready for you move in! Updated home with open floor plan, designer paint and flooring. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a secondary living which is currently used as a study and entertaining area. The backyard is perfect for relaxing weekends with a soaking stock tank and covered pergola. Oversized laundry room allows plenty of space for storage!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092kAJ_0cTODypb00

3904 Mercury Street, Haltom City, 76111

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Home has been prepped extensively with new roof, lots of new plumbing, foundation work, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, new cabinets in kitchen and both bathrooms, new countertops, new lighting, new paint, new vinyl plank flooring. 2 full bathrooms. Single car tall Metal carport. Detached 2 car garage. Lot is long that gives lots of room to park or play. Brand new stainless steel smooth top stove and built in microwave. Kitchen also has a Stainless steel dishwasher. A stainless steel refrigerator is available as well. Full size utility room area just off the kitchen along with extra pantry space.

