Two beloved attractions will close in January 2022 — one permanently, and one for maintenance. Shrek 4D will close its doors on January 10 after 18 years of welcoming millions of visitors. Shrek’s Ye Olde Souvenir Shoppe will also close, but puns and laughs will still be delivered by Donkey to keep the franchise alive in Universal Studios Florida. Around that same time, The Mummy will also close its doors — but just for a while — to undergo some needed maintenance. The Mummy is expected to reopen in late summer of 2022.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO