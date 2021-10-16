Top homes for sale in Portland

(Portland, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Portland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

172 Nw 208Th Ave, Beaverton, 97006 3 Beds 3 Baths | $502,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Prepare to fall in love with the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Beaverton, OR! Cozy up in your living room with a fireplace! Updated kitchen with sleek appliances, countertop, and pantry space for supplies. The primary bedroom has carpeted flooring, high vaulted ceilings, an en suite bathroom with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in shower and closet. The patio in the backyard will become your favorite spot to sip your coffee! Minutes away from parks and stores!

148 Sw Hamilton St, Portland, 97239 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Townhouse | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Hamilton Heights- spacious 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhome with attached garage. Mt Hood Views from the family room and primary bedroom. Engineered hardwoods throughout the home. All three bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has gas cooking, pantry, new counter & sink. Don't miss the office/studio/workshop in the basement. Walking distance to food, dining, shopping and The Marquam Trail, Portland's 40-mile Loop trail. $150 per month HOA dues includes exterior maint and landscaping.

8918 N Kimball Ave, Portland, 97203 2 Beds 1 Bath | $359,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,084 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Classic style bungalow with refinished hardwoods, updated bath, fresh interior paint, updated insulation. New hardware, updated electric panel, New 90% gas furnace, vinyl windows. Part of an estate. Sold As Is.

4103 Ne 105Th Ave, Portland, 97220 3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,669 Square Feet | Built in 2008

The Custom home that looks better than new! Meticulously maintained, this outstanding GEM features majestic French entry and b/yard doors, rich alder finishwork, Brazilan cherry hardwood floor, marble heated tile floor, granite counter tops, sound system throughout the house, luxury master bathroom w/jacuzzi, walk-in shower and a closet, master w/terrace, 2 kitchens (one is in garage), spacious deck for crowded gatherings, 2-car garage, extra parking space for RV and/or a boat, private driveway. [Home Energy Score = 4. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10193973]

