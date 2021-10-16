Pleasanton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Pleasanton, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pleasanton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6179 Shadow Hill Dr, Dublin, 94568 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Manel Sousou - 925-413-4511 - Stunning Dublin Ranch home that backs to open space with privacy. Enter into the formal living and dining rooms with volume ceilings. Enjoy the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. An abundance of cabinetry in the kitchen, along with a center island and nook is adjacent to the spacious family room with built in media niche. Venture upstairs to 3 spacious bedrooms and two baths. Enjoy the community pool, nearby parks, award winning schools and shopping.

71 Revere, Hayward, 94544 4 Beds 2 Baths | $888,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Come by and take a look at this beautiful, move-in ready 4 bed, 2 bath. The garage has been converted to be used as a bonus room! The bonus room can be uses as a bed room, home office, gym, the choice is yours. This home is an entertainers delight with an open floor plan, recessed lighting throughout the rooms, and updated kitchen.This home is conveniently located near schools, shopping centers.Showings begin August 7th, do not miss this opportunity to own this beautiful home!

144 Copper Ridge Rd, San Ramon, 94582 2 Beds 2 Baths | $679,000 | Condominium | 1,079 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Diane Schneider - Agt: 925-3600661 - Welcome Home to this updated top floor condo in the Copper Ridge neighborhood! Brimming with natural light and sweeping views, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in one of the most desirable communities in San Ramon. Completely updated with gleaming laminate flooring and walls of dual pane windows. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stone backsplash and newer stainless steel appliances. Updated baths, washer & dryer in unit, cozy fireplace, private deck with views & freshly painted. This home is move-in ready! Enjoy resort-style living in the prestigious Copper Ridge gated community with clubhouse, two pools, greenbelts, gym and tennis courts. Easy access to San Ramon's City Center with shops, restaurants and theater. Near hiking and biking trails. Great commute location near 680. Top rated San Ramon Valley Unified School District. 10+++ Open Sat & Sun 1-4pm.

563 Yosemite Drive, Livermore, 94551 3 Beds 2 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Gail Henneberry - 925-980-1900 - Opportunity knocks! Sought after Summerset Million dollar Neighborhood. 1130 sq.ft plus includes (approximately 627 sq. ft.) Sunroom Addition, used as Family Room, Office and Recreation area. Needs fixing/updating and will be a Real Beauty. Double Door entry. Living room with Brick Fireplace. Open and Airy Large Kitchen with Recessed lighting, Newer Gas Stove with Double Ovens and Refrigerator, also includes, Dishwasher, Microwave, lots of Cabinet space and Pantry. Dining area. Beautiful Updated Hall Bathroom. Central Heating & Air Conditioning. Roof & Gutters 11 yrs. old. 2car Garage with Garage Door Opener. Washer & Dryer stays. SOLAR leased,Buyer assume lease. Raised Retainer Wall for Plants & Vegetables. Enjoy Fruit producing Pomegranate & Fig Trees. Automatic Sprinklers front, back & side. Possible side yard cemented access. Covered Patio. Backyard Tool Sheds. Home being sold in AS-IS condition. Easy access 580, 84 & Isabel. Short walk to School & Walking Trail.

