Check out these homes for sale in Walnut Creek now

(Walnut Creek, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Walnut Creek. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

417 Avon St, Oakland, 94618 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,931 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Michael Studebaker - 510-759-2396 - OPEN SAT/SUN 2-4 - Once-in-a-lifetime legacy property on two parcels on a coveted Rockridge street. This unusual offering consists of a 1908 home, significantly expanded upon in the 1990's w/ permits. Lots of Craftsman-era charm throughout including a spacious front porch, hardwood floors, original trim, significant storage, built-ins, and nooks. The main level features a generous dining + family room off the kitchen adjacent to a living room with built-ins. An open kitchen and eating area overlooks the inspired family room addition. Once home to hosted private concerts, this lively space features exposed beams, clerestory windows, a hearth, and a frameless bay window. Four bedrooms upstairs, one ensuite, and a hall bath plus laundry. Roomy attic and full basement, also. The second parcel (MLS# 40969912), a former raspberry orchard, combines for a total 10k sqft lot. Develop it or start an urban farm? Rain catchment barrels & irrigation still in place. Both parcels must sell together.

For open house information, contact Michael Studebaker, Compass at 510-339-8900

3951 Veritas Way, San Ramon, 94582 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,246 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Archana Chhaya - Agt: 925-8580618 - Welcome home to spectacular sunset views!Incredible east facing 4 bed 2.5 bath single-family home backing up to green space.This home welcomes you with a gorgeous curb appeal of flagstone and stamped concrete walkway/patio.Main entrance has a light and bright feel as you walk onto flawless hardwood floors,freshly painted walls and tall ceilings.Gourmet kitchen with center island,granite countertops,built in SS appliances,refinished kitchen cabinets,walk-in pantry and much more.The living room has a maple wood finish entertainment center,gas fire place with mantle and views of the yard.New washer/dryer in laundry.The professionally landscaped backyard is private and truly an entertainer's delight.Enjoy views of the sunset and rolling hills from the Master suite.Spacious 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and storage cabinets.Walking distance to best rated public schools in the state,parks,walking/biking trails.NO HOA!!!Location,amenities and views!Just perfect for you and your family!

For open house information, contact Archana Chhaya, Realty ONE Group Future at 925-230-0700

1079 Euclid Ave, Berkeley, 94708 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,698,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,224 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Diana Yonkouski - 510-368-1440 - Completely re-imagined from foundation up in 1999, this updated Berkeley brown shingle is a turnkey home w/modern amenities & lovely finishes throughout.Light fills its spacious,architecturally unique & eminently comfortable open floor plan.The living room & dining room feature a slate covered deck overlooking the tree-lined street w/evening twinkling lights from SF.The chef’s kitchen w/breakfast bar is open to a family room.The study/home office w/sitting area & powder rm completes the main portion of the home.An enviable primary suite also enjoys a private deck w/peek-a-boo views of the bay, spacious closets & large double-sink bathroom w/separate shower & soaking tub.Two add'l bedrooms overlook the inviting backyard w/its tree swing,grassy play area & sandbox.They share an updated full bath. Interior access, well-appointed garage.LOCATION!!Stroll to UCB, Rose Garden, Cordornices Park, Shattuck or Solano shops & restaurants.Easy commute options too!Transparent pricing.Open Sat & Sun.

For open house information, contact Diana Yonkouski, BAY AREA PROPERTIES at 510-597-0292

5324 Normandie Ave, Oakland, 94619 4 Beds 4 Baths | $898,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Doris M Vela - 510-255-0837 - Beautiful Remodeled and Expanded Craftsman Bungalow on tree-lined street with lots of natural light! Plus fully contained COTTAGE in coveted Maxwell Park neighborhood. Step into the lovely Main house for a view of the Huge primary suite with fireplace, large walk-in closet, large ensuite bathroom with double sinks, jetted tub, separate updated shower stall and private balcony. Notice the bright & cheery Hall bathroom which was fully remodeled by the current owners. Then relax in the newly revamped backyard with new sod, plants, and a large planter “tub” with plants and lemon tree. Yummy mature mandarin tree too. The fully remodeled back COTTAGE is approximately 440 SF and has newer foundation, drainage, roof, flooring, fully equipped kitchen & full bathroom with private yard! What a great place for in-laws, au pair or Airbnb/Rental possibilities! Sewer Lateral compliant! Short walk to Mills College or short drive to Laurel District eateries & shops or nearby Regional Parks

For open house information, contact Doris Vela, Keller Williams Realty at 510-775-1079