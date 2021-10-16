Check out these homes for sale in Manhattan now

(Manhattan, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manhattan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

208-01 Estates Drive, Bayside, 11360 2 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Condominium | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Bayside gated community condo. 2 bedroom 2 full bath Garage and parking space. Gym room ,swimming pool, basketball and....24 hours doorman Convenient to all.

684 4Th Avenue, Brooklyn, 11232 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 1910

SUPER-DESIRABLE SOUTH SLOPE/GREENWOOD LOCATION IS WHERE YOU'LL FIND THIS LEGAL 2 FAMILY BRICK 4 LEVEL HOME-CURRENTLY USED AS AN EXTRA-SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY... THIS FASCINATING PROPERTY HAS BEEN RENOVATED, AND IS IN WELL-MAINTAINED CONDITION- FEATURING: 4-5 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS, MODERN BATHROOMS & KITCHEN, EXQUISITE ORIGINAL TIN CEILINGS, PRIVATE BACKYARD, FINISHED ATTIC, BASEMENT FOR STORAGE & LAUNDRY, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED PLUMBING & ELECTRIC, AND MUCH MUCH MORE- A TRUE MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE HOME... EXTREMELY CONVENIENT TO ALL TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING, AND THE MOST ESSENTIAL AMENITIES OF ONE OF BROOKLYN'S MOST SOUGHT-AFTER NEIGHBORHOODS... AN AWESOME PROPERTY WHICH IS IDEAL AS A 2 FAMILY(LEGAL USAGE) OR SIMPLY PERFECT TO SPREAD YOUR WINGS- AND HAVE ALL TO YOURSELF, AS A LARGE SINGLE FAMILY- THE CHOICE IS YOURS- EITHER WAY YOU'RE A WINNER!

235 W 137Th Street, New York, 10030 1 Bed 2 Baths | $499,000 | Condominium | 490 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Brick Townhouse on one of Harlem's most beautiful tree-lined streets. Duplex unit with living room, kitchen and full bath upstairs, bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs. Highest Quality Construction. Lots of Wood finishes. Working gas fireplace. Whirlpool bath. Video Intercom. Alarm. Laundry in Building. Low maintenance & taxes. Large Living Area w/High Ceiling & lots of Sunlight! Gourmet Custom Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

88-08 Justice Ave, Elmhurst, 11373 2 Beds 2 Baths | $668,000 | Condominium | 791 Square Feet | Built in None

Newly constructed luxury condo in the heart of Elmhurst! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, and a private balcony. Tons of amenities in the complex including a gym, outdoor garden for residents, and a parking garage. Conveniently located off Queens Blvd near the M & R train, highways, Queens Center Mall, restaurants, shopping, and much more.

