Bronx, NY

Check out these homes on the Bronx market now

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 8 days ago

(Bronx, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bronx. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3MMl_0cTODLqc00

43-11 166Th Street, Flushing, 11358

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Amazing colonial house in the heart of Flushing. Features 3BR/1.5BA, Great Eat-in kitchen, S.S appliances, Dishwasher, Spacious living room with a dining area. Walk Out Basement Garage, driveway, patio in the back, Split units A/c in the master bedroom and living room. Close To Transportation, Access To Highways, Library, Post Office, School, Super-market, Etc. All Information Deemed Accurate However Should Be Independently Verify by the buyer. Sale May Be Subject To Term And Conditions

For open house information, contact Eran Hershco, Century Homes Realty Group LLC at 718-886-6800

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3342316)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJRSO_0cTODLqc00

224-39 Kingsbury Avenue, Bayside, 11364

2 Beds 1 Bath | $409,888 | Stock Cooperative | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful newly renovated corner unit apartment with wrap-around terrace in Oakland Gardens. Excellent and move-in condition. Granite countertop. Stainless steel appliances. L-shape dining area. Two nice size bedrooms with closets. Bright bath with window. Cherry mahogany wood floors throughout. Five minutes walk to alley pond park, stores, Q27, 88, 46 bus and express bus to Manhattan. Plenty of street parking, private lot parking. NO FLIP TAX!!!

For open house information, contact Lixian Tan, Winzone Realty Inc at HOM-ES3-68@GMAILCOM

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3352796)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oAXe_0cTODLqc00

517 East 52Nd Street, Brooklyn, 11203

6 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Garrick Realty Network offers a Spacious Fully Detach 3 Family All Brick Building with lot next door. This Multi-Family with lot next door is located on a prime residential neighborhood in Brooklyn. This Gorgeous 3-Story Unit with a 2,000 Sq Ft lot can be acquire as a package Building Price $950,000 and Lot Next Door Price $550,000. The Lot next to it has 2,000 Sq Ft and it can be Purchase as a Package with 519 East 52nd Street together for $1.450Mil Combine. The 1910 building features 2,260 Sq Ft of living space with a 2,000 Sq Ft lot. It is surrounded by some of the best of what Brooklyn has to offer. Great opportunity for a Developer to build another Multi-family or an end user to just keep as an extra large property. Contact Agent: 7186004452

For open house information, contact Albert Hall GARRICK REALTY NETWORK INC

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10982142)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbCel_0cTODLqc00

13915 83Rd Ave Unit 227, Jamaica, 11435

1 Bed 1 Bath | $198,500 | Stock Cooperative | 733 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Spacious One Bedroom, One Bathroom Co-Op Apartment In The Arlington. This Is A Well Maintained Door Man Building. Some Building Amenities Are: 24 Hour Doorman, Laundry Room, Indoor Playroom, Storage And Bike Rooms. Unit Has Been Recently Updated And Has Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances . The Unit Has Also Been Freshly Painted And Is Ready To Show.

For open house information, contact ROMAN DAVYDOV, EXIT REALTY FIRST CHOICE at 917-391-0666

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-P1800S1)

