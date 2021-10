PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A violent Thursday night in Philadelphia left at least three people dead, according to Philadelphia police. A man is dead and a 14-year-old boy was injured in a double shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Cambridge Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities have identified him as Faree Givens. A 14-year-old was shot twice in the arm and twice in the chest. He is currently in stable condition. No arrests have been made. Another...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO