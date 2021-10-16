Take a look at these homes on the market in Philadelphia

(Philadelphia, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Philadelphia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

404 Tulpehocken Avenue, Abington, 19072 2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Welcome to this beautifully cozy 2 BR ranch in Elkins Park. The home is designed for economical living with plenty of room to roam. If you prefer a bright open & airy concept home, this is it! Walk in & find an open LR & DR that flows into the Kit. Notice the laminate wood style flrs & the abundance of light that pores in from the many windows. The eat-in Kit is oversized, simple & functions perfectly. Off of the Kit you have a small laundry & full BA. In addition there are 2 good size BRs w/closets. For more space, you'll find a Lg unfin daylight basement & attic storage. For outdoor activities, revel in your Lg covered back porch & yard. It's the perfect amount of space to entertain friends & fam at fair weather gatherings. As a bonus there is an oversized 2+ car det garage & paved parking for many more vehicles. All a stroll from parks, biking/jogging trails, fantastic local eateries & shopping, hospitals, public transportation w/access to Phila & beyond. Schedule your tour today!

For open house information, contact Nathan Guttman, Keller Williams Real Estate at 610-435-1800

2300 Hartranft Street, Philadelphia, 19145 4 Beds 3 Baths | $610,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,896 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bella has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is approximately 2,896 square feet.. When you first walk into The Bella you are welcomed by an amazing open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen, which is extremely inviting. However, nestled in the back corner is a breakfast area where you can relax and enjoy your meals. Dont forget about the convenient attached 1-car garage and personal driveway! They are extremely hard to find, especially in the Philadelphia area. On the second floor youll find three roomy bedrooms that are served by a hall bath. Two of the three bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets, however, there is the option to add a second hall bath to the back bedroom by switching out the walk-in closet. Each room has endless possibilities and can be fashioned to your needs and desires, making life living at Siena Place alluring. Upstairs on the third floor is the luxurious owners suite. Two spacious walk-in closets and a grand owners bath complete with a soaking tub and shower accompany the owners suite. Dont forget to enjoy the cozy sitting area that leads you right to the amazing deck where you can gaze at the beautiful Philadelphia skyline on warm summer nights or crispy fall evenings.

For open house information, contact Denise Homich Judd Builders

922 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, 19010 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Townhouse | 774 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Mayflower Square Community! There are 4 units shared one building entrance. This subject unit is the end unit on second floor. Bright natural light inside of the unit and surrounded by beautiful court yard with flowers and plants. Spacious Living room entrance with skylight and double sliding doors leads to the balcony with a full view and can breathe the fresh air from the courtyard garden. Upgraded eat-in kitchen with granite counter top, maple cabinet and dishwasher. Electric cook top. While drinking coffee on your breakfast table, you can look through the craft display window into the front parking spot and trees in the front parking lot. The master bedroom features a closet, a good size master bathroom with tub, vanity cabinet and a ceiling fan. Master bedroom sits very privately, faces backyard and can view the beauty of the courtyard and the balcony. The second bathroom with shower is next to the kitchen and also connects to the 2nd bedroom. The 2nd bathroom has access from hallway and 2nd bedroom. The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan and windows facing front of the building and the rear side. The stack-able washer and dryer combination hides in the hallway with wooden blend doors. A spiral staircase takes you to the 2nd level with the 3rd bedroom with a large closet and a full bathroom/shower. The central HVAC unit and hot water are in the unit in the crawl space on the 2nd level. A storage is in the basement and you can go to lower level designated parking spot in the garage from the basement. Close to the Paoli/Thorndale train station, shops and restaurants. Near local colleges and hosiptal. The unit is currently being occupied by graduate students on a lease that ends in July 2022. Rent is $2,100/month. Good cash flow and low condo and maintenance fee . Great investment opportunity.

For open house information, contact Vince Range, Collegeville at 610-489-7700

4915 Hoopes Street, Philadelphia, 19139 2 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome with open floor plan. All new appliances throughout including new refrigerator and washer and dryer. Home has been completely renovated. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, a completely renovated bathroom and separate laundry area.

For open house information, contact Constance Johnson, NextHome Virtue Realty at 610-624-3599