Seattle-curious? These homes are on the market

(Seattle, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seattle will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

626 Renton Ave S, Renton, 98057 2 Beds 1 Bath | $464,950 | Single Family Residence | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome home to Renton Hill and this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom mid-century charmer! Freshly painted and move-in ready, enjoy hardwood & laminate floors and open sight-lines for easy entertaining. The living room features large picture windows with a cozy gas fireplace and two generously sized bedrooms share an updated full bathroom. Detached carport with large locking shed, fully-fenced yard with raised garden beds and the over-sized, sweeping corner lot are sure to please. With an oversized lot, consider your options for building! This darling home is ideally located at the top of iconic Renton Hill with sweeping views of the valley, downtown Renton, Lake Washington & the Olympic range. Just steps away from beautiful Philip Arnold Park and downtown Renton, enjoy incredible commuter access to freeways, SeaTac airport, hospital, major retail, dining & business hubs.

For open house information, contact Liz DeSmith, Keller Williams - Kent at 253-220-8371

16731 Se 69Th Way, Bellevue, 98006 6 Beds 4 Baths | $2,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,540 Square Feet | Built in 2006

--- CALL DIANE LUCAS for info @ 206-445-8143 DianeLucas@ihstHomes.com ---Gorgeous 3-level Murray Franklyn home is beautifully constructed with quality finishes throughout. Wake up to views of Seattle, Puget Sound & the Olympics. Sip coffee on the deck while admiring the peaceful views of Cougar Mountain Regional Wildlife Park with 3000 acres of trails just steps away. Home features newly refinished hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, and updated LED lighting. Luxurious master suite with views. Extravagant downstairs rec room with wet bar is perfect for game day! Newly painted exterior, two furnaces, two A/C units, two electrical panels, fire sprinkler system & 3 wi-fi enabled garage openers. Fully fenced with 2 decks, outdoor sprinkler system, new landscaping. Shop at nearby Lakemont Village. Pre-inspected.

For open house information, contact Diane Lucas, Keller Williams - Bellevue at 425-454-0911

11734 Daniel Pl Ne, Seattle, 98125 3 Beds 2 Baths | $724,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Beautifully remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath home! City living with all the privacy and seclusion that you've been hoping for! Large living Rm open to kitchen, with a brand new woodstove. New carpet/flooring/lighting fixtures/white millwork & gorgeous solid wood doors! New stove/oven, dishwasher, sink. Fresh paint inside & out! Brand new bathroom upstairs, updated bathroom downstairs. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the patio in your tranquil fully fenced back yard. New roof in 2019. New water heater in 2015. All appliances stay. Located on a peaceful dead end street with easy access to bus line, shops, restaurants, and I5. Excellent school district!!

For open house information, contact Monique Burgess, Keller Williams - Bothell at 425-482-6100

14823 Linden Ave, Shorline, 98133 4 Beds 2 Baths | $699,950 | Single Family Attached | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Bring your imagination! Many updates to the structural components are done, starting w/ the fresh paint outside & metal roof, which includes solar tube lights & skylight. Inside you will appreciate the newer vinyl windows, furnace, fireplace inserts on main level and downstairs, plus a brand-new stainless dishwasher. There are many features of the original home that w/ a bit of work would be fabulous; like the entry has the original slate tiling & hardwood flooring throughout the main living level. The main level also offers 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, spacious living room w/ dining area. The galley kitchen right off entry is so convenient. Fully finished basement has a large living area, bath, additional bedroom, laundry area & mud room.

For open house information, contact Dan Dennis, Keller Williams - Federal Way at 253-835-4500