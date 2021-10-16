CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Take a look at these homes on the market in Baltimore

 8 days ago

(Baltimore, MD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Baltimore will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2Y8q_0cTOCqWK00

6915 Homeway, Baltimore, 21222

2 Beds 1 Bath | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to own this renovated rancher home in Lorraine Park. Upon entry, you will be welcome with spacious room sizes, fresh paint, new floors and carpets. Home boasts a formal living room and dining area with arch doorway, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops. two bedrooms, and an upgraded full bathroom. The exterior showcases a large deck, which is is great for outdoor fun, and a parking pad. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants and shopping center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NyYl6_0cTOCqWK00

2021 Wells Manor, Baltimore, 21207

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,862 Square Feet | Built in 1931

This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bathroom Home is located on a private dead-end street and is ready for you to make your own. This Single Family Home offers a Move-In Ready Traditional Layout with a Bedroom on the Main Level, a Large Full Bathroom Upstairs with a Stand Up Shower Stall and Soaking Tub, Detached Garage/Workshop, Water-Proofed Basement, Large Yard, and So Much More!!!! This is a deal you want to grab while you can!!! Minutes from Baltimore, Ellicott City, Owings Mills, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mVTy_0cTOCqWK00

310 Reserve Ct, Catonsville, 21228

4 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Apartment | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, it is an easy walk to downtown Catonsville. The ?Annapolis? model boasts 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and TWO OFFICES on the main level ? get creative and they can also be a playroom, music room or yoga space. Step in to soaring ceilings, spacious open living with elegant columns and enhanced by rich hardwood floors. A chefs dream with a perfectly appointed gourmet kitchen features a gas range and double ovens that overlooks the family room. 3 FULL bathrooms upstairs and a bedroom level laundry. Basement is ready for your finishing touches. A perfectly manageable yard with a 2 car detached garage complete the picture. New rear deck and 1 new HVAC system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DECKn_0cTOCqWK00

81 Del Rio Rd, Dundalk, 21222

3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 1948

The sought after Inverness neighborhood introduces you this recently renovated cape cod home with classic design. Upon entry, you will be welcome with an open floor plan, spacious room sizes, fresh paint, new wood floors and natural lighting. The beautiful updated kitchen-dining combo has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The bedrooms in main and upper level has new carpet floors. And the walkout lower level has a large family room, a half bath and a separate utility room. Relax and have fun in the large deck with lovely view of the rear yard and creek. A must see! Come and make your appointment today.

