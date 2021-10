Two of Spain’s heavyweight clubs, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have had a historic rivalry between them, which dates back to 1902 and it will continue when the two sides meet once again for the first time this season in the La Liga fixture on the 24th of October. The El clasico is one of the biggest matches of the club footballing calender, and another spectacle will be on sight when the two teams clash to claim bragging rights for the early part of the season.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO