Fairfield, CT

House hunt Fairfield: See what’s on the market now

 8 days ago

(Fairfield, CT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

104 Blueberry Lane, Shelton, 06484

4 Beds 4 Baths | $679,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,368 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Custom built home in the sought after "Berries" section of Huntington. Over 4300 square feet with so many possibilities . Home sits on 1.58 private acres with a private pond in the front and views of reservoir from the rear. Features formal living room and dining room with hardwood floors. Main level office or bedroom with hardwood floor and bay window. Eat in kitchen with large center island, granite counters, refinished cabinets, and double atrium door to rear deck and inground pool. Family room with floor to ceiling wood burning fireplace, hardwood floor, and 2 sets of sliders to rear yard. Main level full bath, large den or mudroom area and door to 3 car attached garage. Second floor leads to large master bedroom with new engineered wood flooring,skylight, walk in closet and private full bath. Two additional bedrooms with new engineered wood flooring share hall full bath. Second staircase leads to possible aupair/in law with large rec room and bonus room over 3 car garage that includes a full bath, walk in closet and kitchen area. The home is priced with future updates in mind. (Hot tub never used and being sold in "as is"condition). City water and sewer. Great location close to all shopping and highways.

For open house information, contact Jodi Dawley, Real Estate Two at 203-926-1122

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170415066)

3 Scatacook Trail, Weston, 06883

4 Beds 6 Baths | $940,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,551 Square Feet | Built in 1964

WOW! Gorgeous Contemporary home set on 2+ acres of serene grounds on a cul de sac street. Home offers 4 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Gorgeous updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious backyard featuring inground pool, stone patio and large deck perfect for entertaining your guests. Plenty of storage space in basement. Attached 2 Car Garage and additional parking space on the large driveway. Minutes away from highways and train.

For open house information, contact Ed Villeda, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-968-1500

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170419729)

1035 Pembroke Street, Bridgeport, 06608

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 844 Square Feet | Built in 1887

Great home close to public transportation and any shopping that needs to be done.

For open house information, contact Alan Miller, Weichert, Realtors-On The Mark at 203-283-1422

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170433329)

165 New Canaan Avenue, Norwalk, 06850

3 Beds 2 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,551 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome to a lovely, charming, exceptionally large (2,500 sq ft) and well-cared for ranch in sought after Broad River! This 3-BR 1.5 bath home sits on a beautiful level .46 acres. The backyard offers a quiet bucolic private setting overlooking a babbling brook, a view you can also enjoy along with lots of wildlife from a brand-new covered outdoor deck off the dining room. All 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room and hallway boast hardwood floors. The primary bedroom is huge with newer carpeting. Downstairs, is a fully finished basement with 1,000 sq ft space for living, playroom, home office or possible in-law apartment. Additionally, there is plenty of storage, 2 closets (one walk-in) and a separate walk-out access to the backyard. An ideal space for all. Other special features of this home include a beautiful country kitchen with new quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, wood-burning fireplace for chilly winter evenings, new gutters with leaf guards, double paned windows, attached garage. Centrally located and minutes to all things Norwalk; commuter trains, Merritt, I-95, Maritime Aquarium, Stepping Stones Museum, upscale mall SoNo Collection, Calf Pasture beach, historic Silvermine, nearby New Canaan, as well as many other amenities including golf courses, cultural attractions, restaurants, parks, hiking, etc. Move-in ready, this is the one to call home!

For open house information, contact Kathleen Spellman DeRossi, Keller Williams Prestige Prop. at 203-327-6700

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170427905)

