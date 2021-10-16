CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

Alameda-curious? These homes are on the market

The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 8 days ago

(Alameda, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alameda will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdpuQ_0cTOCkTC00

180 Corwin Street, San Francisco, 94114

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,495,000 | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1960

A room with a view? Why so modest request? How about an entire apartment with a view?! The unique location of this building, next to Kite Hill, allows for wrap around windows showcasing spectacular views that stretch from the hills of Corona Heights, across the city skyline with a direct view down Market Street to the Ferry Building and then on to the Bay..Breathtaking! The creative cascading and very functional floor plan ensures that both the primary suite and the guest room have drop dead views of the SF skyline as well, so no compromise. The home features a private and expansive deck, a sparkling newly remodeled kitchen, two spacious baths and a bonus room that can accommodate a myriad of uses. Rich in luxury amenities the home also includes more utilitarian features such as an abundance of generous sized closets, a full size in-unit laundry room and a private one car garage.

For open house information, contact Joseph Marko, Compass SF at 415-738-7000

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421561939)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiZNi_0cTOCkTC00

1014 10Th St, Oakland, 94607

4 Beds 2 Baths | $865,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,797 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Remodeled Four bed Two baths , large home located near Bart, Downtown, Parks and School!! Practical Floor Plan offers family to enjoy working at home,close by to all freeways,thus easy commute; If you like to entertain,grow garden, there is a huge Yard! Expand several more feet beyond the fence! There is fireplace in the bright living room, lead to great open space and remodeled kitchen with extra long counter on both sides, perfect for pot luck!SS Refr stays, and so is washer/Dryer in Extra large two car garage. Painted; both bathrooms has shower/over tub, with marble/tiles. Bright and Airy as life should be!

For open house information, contact Sylvia Leung, Green Earth Investments at 408-480-0933

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81857591)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03w0zi_0cTOCkTC00

1670 Newcomb Avenue, San Francisco, 94124

2 Beds 1 Bath | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,041 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Amazing opportunity for developers and contractors! This single-family home is R-2 zoning per tax records, and is situated between two income property buildings. Subject has two bedrooms, living room, family room, washer and dryer hookups, and an updated kitchen with an eating area. There is potential to build a carport/garage in front of the property.

For open house information, contact Ulises Bello, Century 21 Baldini Realty at 415-587-4212

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421586782)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZP4q_0cTOCkTC00

491 Medford Ave, Hayward, 94541

3 Beds 1 Bath | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,182 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Son Luu - 510-409-6855 - Great buy in Hayward! This conveniently located, wonderfully cozy and delightfully quaint 3 bed, refreshed 1 bath, corner lot home of 1,182 square feetwith sparkling stainless steel appliances and updated countertops in kitchen. Hardwood floors are hiding beneath carpeting. Home has double panewindows throughout, updated electrical and plumbing, refreshed 2-car garage plus generous off-street and possible RV parking for a total of up to 7 vehicles. Featuresinclude ceiling fans throughout, in-home laundry, brick fireplace in Living Room to enjoy gatherings with nicely flowing adjoining open dining room area. Make it yours! QuickBay Area access to I-880, BART and Silicon Valley

For open house information, contact Son Luu, Real Estate Ebroker Inc at 760-722-3222

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40960127)

