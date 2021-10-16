Check out these Dallas homes on the market

(Dallas, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dallas than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

342 London Lane, Duncanville, 75116 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1980

A must see! Your new home features gorgeous vinyl wood flooring throughout the main areas. Spacious living room features wall inlays, a cozy fireplace, and opens to dining room. Eat-in kitchen has a built in buffet, refinished white cabinets, granite countertops providing plenty of space, and stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom has two separate sink and closet spaces. Large fenced in backyard, great for entertaining or relaxing at home!

5751 Waters Edge Drive, Irving, 75039 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,736 Square Feet | Built in 2011

OFFER DEADLINE - THURSDAY Oct 14TH at 1PM. Timeless elegance and priceless views of Lake Carolyn only few homes enjoy within The Lakes of Las Colinas. Step through the custom iron gate & be transported into this beautiful 1-story Tuscan inspired home. Open & spacious flow allows rooms to blend together to create an ease of movement that is perfect for entertaining. Stunning finishes & details incld beautiful hrdwd flrs, high-end appliances, g-countertops, rich wood cabinetry, & vaulted ceiling. Wake up each morning in the luxurious owner’s en suite to the incredible views of the lake. Enjoy the infinity pool & spa or visit under the covered patio.

3835 Cortez Drive, Dallas, 75220 4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,218 Square Feet | Built in 1951

PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Midway Hollow never looked better! This 2021 renovation was thoughtfully completed by the actual longtime homeowners, not an investor. Inside, you'll gasp while gazing at your open concept living and kitchen area. Vaulted ceilings draw your eyes all the way up! There is space for everyone and everything...3 bedrooms downstairs, 1 upstairs AND you don't have to compromise any bedrooms for work because you also have a dedicated office downstairs! Head of household gets their choice of 2 owners' suites...one on each level! In the morning, have your coffee on the front porch and in the evening, grill & enjoy your dinner on your massive back porch. Set your appt today & send an offer!

1216 Brandon Court, Irving, 75060 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This fantastic home has been loved and cared for by current owners for over 28 years. Updated HVAC, water heater, windows, ect. has this home more than ready for it's next owner. The oversized owners suite has an attached space for an office or sitting area. Additional bedrooms are also great size, both with walk in closets. Two living areas offer great flexibility indoors, while the pool and landscaping turn the backyard into an oasis of both comfort and fun. This home really is a must see!!

