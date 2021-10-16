CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta-curious? These homes are on the market

 8 days ago

(Atlanta, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atlanta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4312 Elliott Way, Smyrna, 30082

4 Beds 4 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,962 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Every builder upgrade was included in this beautiful Smyrna home built by sought after The Providence Group. Hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout main level, hall & master upstairs. Custom plantation shutters throughout. Off the foyer, glass french doors to your work-from-home separate office. Impressive judges paneling in dining room makes the space feel so special. Kitchen boasts upgraded (gorgeous!) granite, stainless steel appliances, new upgraded gas cooktop, double ovens & 2 pantries. Huge island/breakfast bar is part of the entertaining space, open to cozy fireside family room w/built-in shelves. Take your entertaining outside to the covered stonework patio where you can take in the professionally landscaped yard. Owners have meticulously enhanced & cared for the landscaping. Lush zoysia grass, punctuated by beautiful stepping stones & fully fenced, you'll want to be in your yard all the time in our beautiful Atlanta weather. Upstairs, retreat to the main bedroom & en-suite bath both w/vaulted ceilings. Secondary bedrooms are also plenty big, and all bedrooms have amazing closets! Upgrades in all bathrooms - tiled surrounds, a vanity (not pedestal) in the powder room. Designer colors & touches everywhere you look. Popular gated neighborhood convenient to hwys, businesses, parks, Silver Comet trail & so many amenities. Woodbridge Crossing enjoys a neighborhood pool & tennis court. The clubhouse & beautiful stone fireplace are a great place to meet neighbors & friends. Along the tree-lined streets & cross the covered bridge to enjoy the top of the line playground. Neighborhood is gated so you'll feel safe & secure all the time. You'll want to make this one yours!

1239 Ne Druid Knoll Drive Ne, Brookhaven, 30319

3 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Townhouse | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 1974

THIS HOME IS A PERFECT 10! NEW HOME? RESALE PRICE IN BROOKHAVEN.WITH 3 LARGE BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOMS THAT HAS BEEN UPDATED/REMODEL FROM TOP TO BOTTOM INSIDE AND OUT!!THE WITH A OUTSIDE FRONT PRIVATE PATIO OFF THE KITCHEN TO ENJOY. AND A LARGE PRIVATE DECK AND A NICE GROUND-LEVEL WOODED YARD ONE MORE THING, PLEASE CHECK OUT THE ATTIC SPACE. WOW, ANOTHER ROOM OR JUST FOR STORAGE, THE FLOOR IS ALREADY DOWN FOR YOU TO USE THE WAY YOU CHOOSE. GREAT POOL TO ENJOY. THE PICTURES DOESN'T DO IT JUSTICE. LIVE IN BROOKHAVEN TODAY! THIS HOME HAS BEEN DONE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM ALL INSULATION AND FLOORING WAS ADDED FOR STORAGE OE USE IT AS A OFFICE, THE AIR DUCTS CLEAN, LIGHT FIXTURE, CAN LIGHTING INSTALLED, THE BATHROOM WHERE TAKEN DOWN TO THE STUDS WALLS THE KITCHEN ALL NEW. WHERE MOVED ALL NEW HIGH IN VANITIES, ALL NEW TOILETS, NEW TILE SHOWERS, TUB, ALL THE TILE WORKS IS NEW, ALL NEW FLOORS, ALL NEW PAINT, AND DONT FORGET THE BACK AREA ITS A GREAT PLACE TO ENTERTAIN OR JUST TO REST AND TAKE IT EASY

1476 N Highland Avenue Ne, Atlanta, 30306

4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,070,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,720 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Welcome to 1476 N. Highland Ave NE - one of Morningside's most exquisite properties, balancing historic charm, timeless style, and state-of-the-art amenities. This curbside stunner is more than good looks, behind the mahogany front door awaits an expansive layout, featuring an oversized master-on-main, custom bar, chef's kitchen overlooking a barrel ceiling living room w/French doors to private outdoor living space w/ screened porch & stone fireplace. The kitchen boasts top of the line Wolf range, a Subzero fridge, and endless storage. The upstairs includes 3 beds, 2 baths (one en-suite), and walk-in closets. The fully finished terrace level offers an additional bonus room (gym, theatre, guest quarters, or wine cellar) and large open flex space. Recent updates include interior & exterior paint, a new front entry gate, paved stone walkway & front door landing, 9.44KW Solar System + 13KW Home Energy Storage, and professional landscaping. Situated on a corner lot with w/private front/backyards, private gated entry & 4 car finished garage, this one-of-a-kind custom John Willis home is one you truly don’t want to miss.

3469 Navaho Trail Se, Smyrna, 30080

3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This Smyrna one-story home offers a patio.

