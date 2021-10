By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — The Cowboys entered Gillette Stadium on Sunday as the favorites. Head coach Mike McCarthy worked to negate some of that advantage very early on. On the opening drive of the game, the Cowboys faced a third-and-1 at their own 34-yard line. Matt Judon wrapped up Ezekiel Elliot behind the line of scrimmage and brought him down for no gain. So they faced fourth-and-1, still at their own 34-yard line, and decided to go for it. They went with another inside handofff to Elliott, and once again, he was tackled for no gain, short of the line...

