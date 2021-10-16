CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Half Moon Bay, CA

Check out these homes for sale in Half Moon Bay now

HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 8 days ago

(Half Moon Bay, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Half Moon Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjF12_0cTOCcPO00

1 Reids Roost Rd, Woodside, 94062

4 Beds 7 Baths | $6,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,823 Square Feet | Built in 2005

EXTREMELY RARE OFFERING - EXQUISITE MASTERPIECE! The BEST forested 4-story HOME CAMPUS ideal for Corporate Live/Work/Educate/Entertain! Own your "Private Getaway" estate set superbly among majestic California Redwoods. Picturesque & Private, this park-like setting sanctuary perched spectacularly atop Woodside, projects dramatically high entryways, soaring ceilings, a multitude of decks, filtered city views & incredible mountain views from nearly every room! Grand & Awe-Inspiring, blend your own contemporary, elegant & luxurious dream home w/ your chosen modern corporate component. "Ahh!" moments abound! Approved Plans for 7 BR, 8 Full BA, 6 Half BA, boasting over 19,000sf of living space w/ attached ADU on 5+ acres, call for a generous remodel of the existing residence, an above-garage addition, full gym with sauna, 20-seat home theater, wine cellar, infinity pool, tennis court & outdoor jogging path. Stables or putting green are optional. (SMC Plan. Dept. approval recommended).

For open house information, contact Jeanette Cook, Cook Properties at 650-344-3447

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81854209)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXVZK_0cTOCcPO00

1616 Eleanor Dr, San Mateo, 94402

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Relish indoor-outdoor living in this remodeled, 4 bedroom, 2 bath Eichler gem with a bonus office/gym room. Located in the sought after 19th avenue neighborhood of San Mateo, the architecture is characterized by clean lines and expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass which imbues it w/ natural light throughout. An open-concept FR, LR, and DR combination with the gorgeous fireplace as a focal point, makes for an ideal great rm to entertain.Take guests out to enjoy fresh air or dine al fresco on the expansive deck which leads to the fenced backyard and frolic on the lush lawn with your furry friends. Other features are: huge quartz kitchen counters, soft-close cabinetry, high-end appliances including a professional Viking stove, Bosch dishwasher, recessed lights, remodeled baths, spacious side yards, 2-car garage and a separate laundry area. Convenient access to freeways, proximity to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Hillsdale Mall, and downtown San Mateo. Move right in and live the dream!!!

For open house information, contact Verona Cho, Intero Real Estate Services at 650-622-1000

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81866182)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEFbe_0cTOCcPO00

609 Maple St, San Mateo, 94402

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Maya E Arechiga - Agt: 510-701-3991 - This sun-drenched single-story, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located in one of San Mateo's most desirable neighborhoods - Baywood/Aragon. As you enter through the front door into the foyer, you immediately notice the beautiful, Mid-century slate floor. The warm and inviting living room, with picture windows and a fireplace, is the perfect spot to relax or entertain. The large, formal dining room opens to a private side deck which offers the opportunity for al fresco dining. This spacious home features a great floorplan with separation of bedrooms and common areas, generously-sized bedrooms, two full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, and a large kitchen with breakfast bar. This is a great opportunity to buy now for the location and update at your own pace. Just minutes to downtown, Central Park, commuter routes, and award-winning schools*!*Any interested parties should verify the school district and availability, as attendance is not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Maya Arechiga, RED OAK REALTY at 510-527-9111

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40971093)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Meor_0cTOCcPO00

1 Mandalay Place, South San Francisco, 94080

1 Bed 1 Bath | $748,000 | Condominium | 893 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Perched aside the San Bruno Mountain, this one bedroom + spacious office den, one bathroom boasts 893 sq. ft. of open layout floor plan with stunning city and bay views and plenty of natural light. Berber carpet adorns the living areas and the bedroom. The unit is deeded with two assigned parking spaces and has full sized W/D in unit. The Peninsula Mandalay is South San Francisco's only high-rise condominium building. It's perched at the foot of San Bruno mountain and has breathtaking views of the city and the Bay. Living at the high rise is ideal for the international business life, with convenient access to SFO Airport and BART and adjacent to the hub of the SSF Biotech Center. Enjoy the security of a controlled-access building and amenities including an entrance lobby with high-end finish and fine art, a fully-equipped fitness center, a business area, a social room, and a patio.

For open house information, contact Jessie Lee, Compass SF at 415-738-7000

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421591657)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HMB Local Updates

Diesel price update: Half Moon Bay's cheapest station

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Half Moon Bay, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Half Moon Bay area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.69, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
HMB Local Updates

Rainy forecast for Half Moon Bay? Jump on it!

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Half Moon Bay Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
HMB Local Updates

Where's the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay?

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) According to Half Moon Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. Regular there was listed at $4.46 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 375 Cabrillo Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Half Moon Bay, CA
Business
City
San Bruno, CA
City
Woodside, CA
San Mateo, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
San Mateo, CA
Business
City
San Mateo, CA
HMB Local Updates

Your Half Moon Bay lifestyle news

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picturesque Private#Grand Awe Inspiring#Adu#Smc Plan#Cook Properties
HMB Local Updates

Survey of Half Moon Bay diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Half Moon Bay, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Half Moon Bay area on Tuesday, found that Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Half Moon Bay: Tuesday, October 5: Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Cloudy; Thursday, October 7: Cloudy; Friday, October 8: Mostly Cloudy;
HALF MOON BAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Half Moon Bay, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.59 at Chevron at 375 Cabrillo Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
HMB Local Updates

Saturday has sun for Half Moon Bay — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Half Moon Bay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
HMB Local Updates

Urban living in Half Moon Bay without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) These Half Moon Bay townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.
HMB Local Updates

Tuesday sun alert in Half Moon Bay — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Half Moon Bay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HALF MOON BAY, CA
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay events coming up

1. 7:45 pm Thursday Turbo Tabata (Sabrina)PLEASE READ CLASS DESCRIPTION; 2. Rescheduled: Family Movie Night. October 2, 7:00pm, Free, Quarry Park; 3. Food Pantry; 4. San Francisco, CA | Lace Front Wig Making Class with Sewing Machine; 5. The Cookers;
HALF MOON BAY, CA
HMB Local Updates

HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay, CA
106
Followers
496
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy