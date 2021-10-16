Check out these homes for sale in Half Moon Bay now

(Half Moon Bay, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Half Moon Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1 Reids Roost Rd, Woodside, 94062 4 Beds 7 Baths | $6,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,823 Square Feet | Built in 2005

EXTREMELY RARE OFFERING - EXQUISITE MASTERPIECE! The BEST forested 4-story HOME CAMPUS ideal for Corporate Live/Work/Educate/Entertain! Own your "Private Getaway" estate set superbly among majestic California Redwoods. Picturesque & Private, this park-like setting sanctuary perched spectacularly atop Woodside, projects dramatically high entryways, soaring ceilings, a multitude of decks, filtered city views & incredible mountain views from nearly every room! Grand & Awe-Inspiring, blend your own contemporary, elegant & luxurious dream home w/ your chosen modern corporate component. "Ahh!" moments abound! Approved Plans for 7 BR, 8 Full BA, 6 Half BA, boasting over 19,000sf of living space w/ attached ADU on 5+ acres, call for a generous remodel of the existing residence, an above-garage addition, full gym with sauna, 20-seat home theater, wine cellar, infinity pool, tennis court & outdoor jogging path. Stables or putting green are optional. (SMC Plan. Dept. approval recommended).

1616 Eleanor Dr, San Mateo, 94402 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Relish indoor-outdoor living in this remodeled, 4 bedroom, 2 bath Eichler gem with a bonus office/gym room. Located in the sought after 19th avenue neighborhood of San Mateo, the architecture is characterized by clean lines and expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass which imbues it w/ natural light throughout. An open-concept FR, LR, and DR combination with the gorgeous fireplace as a focal point, makes for an ideal great rm to entertain.Take guests out to enjoy fresh air or dine al fresco on the expansive deck which leads to the fenced backyard and frolic on the lush lawn with your furry friends. Other features are: huge quartz kitchen counters, soft-close cabinetry, high-end appliances including a professional Viking stove, Bosch dishwasher, recessed lights, remodeled baths, spacious side yards, 2-car garage and a separate laundry area. Convenient access to freeways, proximity to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Hillsdale Mall, and downtown San Mateo. Move right in and live the dream!!!

609 Maple St, San Mateo, 94402 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Maya E Arechiga - Agt: 510-701-3991 - This sun-drenched single-story, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located in one of San Mateo's most desirable neighborhoods - Baywood/Aragon. As you enter through the front door into the foyer, you immediately notice the beautiful, Mid-century slate floor. The warm and inviting living room, with picture windows and a fireplace, is the perfect spot to relax or entertain. The large, formal dining room opens to a private side deck which offers the opportunity for al fresco dining. This spacious home features a great floorplan with separation of bedrooms and common areas, generously-sized bedrooms, two full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, and a large kitchen with breakfast bar. This is a great opportunity to buy now for the location and update at your own pace. Just minutes to downtown, Central Park, commuter routes, and award-winning schools*!*Any interested parties should verify the school district and availability, as attendance is not guaranteed.

1 Mandalay Place, South San Francisco, 94080 1 Bed 1 Bath | $748,000 | Condominium | 893 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Perched aside the San Bruno Mountain, this one bedroom + spacious office den, one bathroom boasts 893 sq. ft. of open layout floor plan with stunning city and bay views and plenty of natural light. Berber carpet adorns the living areas and the bedroom. The unit is deeded with two assigned parking spaces and has full sized W/D in unit. The Peninsula Mandalay is South San Francisco's only high-rise condominium building. It's perched at the foot of San Bruno mountain and has breathtaking views of the city and the Bay. Living at the high rise is ideal for the international business life, with convenient access to SFO Airport and BART and adjacent to the hub of the SSF Biotech Center. Enjoy the security of a controlled-access building and amenities including an entrance lobby with high-end finish and fine art, a fully-equipped fitness center, a business area, a social room, and a patio.

