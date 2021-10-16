Take a look at these homes on the Pacifica market now

(Pacifica, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pacifica. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

175 Russ Street, San Francisco, 94103 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,189,000 | Condominium | 1,361 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Come see this luxurious tri-level loft in the heart of SOMA. The grandiose high ceilings and sleek modern design will take your breath away! The main level is complete with an open kitchen, living room w/ fireplace, and 1/2 bathroom. The top level is a perfect place for a bed with its own dedicated closet and full bathroom. The lower level has a big private master bedroom (with a fireplace), huge bathroom and a separate entrance on the 3rd floor! No matter which floor you choose to lounge in, this loft has an abundance of space! Outstanding 98 walk score, just steps from Wholefoods, restaurants and cafes - this place is a city-dweller's dream! Comes with in-unit laundry, deeded parking and deeded storage. Also don't miss the common area roof deck that has AMAZING city skyline views!

161 Dolores Street, San Francisco, 94103 1 Bed 1 Bath | $695,000 | 753 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Enchanting 1BR residence, located in the rear of a seasoned 5-unit TIC on palm-lined Dolores Street. Morning sun streams through bay windows in both the living room and bedroom. Period details include polished hardwood floors, French doors and a claw foot tub, reminders of this building's 1914 roots. A welcoming foyer leads to the open living/dining room and a kitchen, separated by a breakfast bar. The kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters. Sophisticated light fixtures compliment coved ceilings; beautifully blending modernity and history. The building features an inviting lobby, shared laundry and tranquil garden. Additional storage in the common area. One block to Whole Foods and 3 blocks to Dolores Park. Accessible to Valencia and Market Corridors, Hayes Valley, Dolores Park, 280 and 101 freeways, MUNI, BART, and tech shuttles.

400 Davey Glen Rd 4321, Belmont, 94002 1 Bed 1 Bath | $549,950 | Condominium | 725 Square Feet | Built in 1965

"Polished & Painted" with new carpets! Desirable first floor condo with spacious living room abundant with natural light. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters and tile floors. Updated bath. Large entertaining patio area off of the living room. One car deeded parking & private storage space in secure garage. Community amenities include multiple swimming pools, spa, gym, billiard room. Secure building with on-site management office and gated garage. Walk to parks, restaurants, shopping, and Caltrain. This SF Peninsula location offers direct and easy access to HW 101, Interstate 280, downtown SF and the booming Bio-Tech industry and Silicon Valley.

39 Boardman Place, San Francisco, 94103 1 Bed 2 Baths | $948,000 | Condominium | 1,281 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Contemporarily designed with high-end finishes, this trendy unit offers an open floor plan right in the heart of SOMA. Off of the entryway, a bonus spaceperfect for a home officemarks the versatility of this home. Durable flooring stretches past the beautifully updated guest bathroom & into the open-concept kitchen, living room, & dining area where sunlight pours in through large, western-facing windows. Shaker cabinets & stone counters add to the unit's timeless appeal while stainless steel appliances & an island add convenience. Whether you choose to curl up beside the gas fireplace, take a nap at the window seat, or catch some fresh air on the private balcony, you'll always feel right at home. In the spacious mezzanine, you'll find the primary BR with a walk-in closet & an ensuite. In addition to in-unit laundry & parking, the excellent location means you can easily catch games at Oracle Park, shop at Trader Joe's/Costco, & hop on Caltrain/Muni to travel throughout the city.

