Take a look at these homes for sale in San Mateo

San Mateo, CA

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 8 days ago

(San Mateo, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in San Mateo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

165 Okeefe St 7, Menlo Park, 94025

2 Beds 2 Baths | $769,000 | Condominium | 1,182 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Best unit in the community! Completely remodeled 2-story townhouse-style condominium flooded with natural light. The open floor plan features a large updated kitchen with seating available at the oversized counter along with an elegant dining area and living room highlighted by a beautiful corner fireplace. The first floor also includes an updated powder room and a large newly-tiled balcony directly accessed via a new sliding glass door. The generously-sized bedrooms are found on the second floor along with an updated bathroom and laundry. Heated community pool, gated guest entrance, and private parking garage. Located in the Willows with easy access to Facebook, Google, Apple and other major employers as well as quick hops into downtown Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Mountain View for shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.

98 Waterside Cir, Redwood Shores, 94065

4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,898,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1988

An immaculate, expansive, luxurious home in a superior location: this property is a showcase of the best that Redwood Shores living has to offer. Immerse yourself and relax in a phenomenally upgraded atmosphere of contemporary beauty. Enjoy the possibilities of a spacious layout: room for a quiet office and a bedroom for everyone. This home is situated on a corner lot with no direct neighbors in back. Enjoy direct access to the quaint neighborhood gazebo and playground, and a HOA maintained pool and spa down the block. 2 award winning schools are minutes from your doorstep. The interior features designer materials, a world of windows ushering in natural light, and soaring ceilings. A built in KitchenAid stainless steel refrigerator, pro level Dacor gas range, and lux cabinets complete the impeccable kitchen. The primary suite is a spacious retreat with an en suite bathroom that has been upgraded with stunning, premium features. This is a must-see gem! HOA:$312/month.RSOA:$84/year.

342 Oconnor St, Menlo Park, 94025

6 Beds 6 Baths | $4,480,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Another quality construction by OPEN REMODEL. This east facing, AWARD WINNING home has it all. Winner of national level AIDB Design award. Bright and open floor plan. 6Bed/6bath. Independent ADU, perfect for multi-generational living, work from home or rental income. Large 2nd story deck is an oasis of serenity in the middle of all. Enjoy large backyard with room for a pool. 11 ft high ceilings in all common living areas. Large doors and windows perfect for nature lovers. Quite street with no through traffic and lots of private parking. Top rated schools. Close to Facebook, Amazon, Stanford. Still time to choose your finishes and give your personal touch to this home. Modern Hi-Tech home with high end finishes and appliances. Under construction. Estimated completion Dec 2021. 10 Year Builder Warranty on structure/2 years on finishing. Must see!! Go to www.342oconnor.com for more details. Current pictures are renderings. Buyers can choose finishes. List price includes finished home.

715 Valencia Ave, El Granada, 94018

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,490,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Welcome to this stylishly updated home in sunny lower El Granada. This light & bright home is so welcoming from its colorful low maintenance landscaping to its fabulous sunset views from the back deck & hillside views from the living room. The upstairs provides the main living space & it offers remodeled bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen complete with gas range & room for an island, upgraded LED lighting, energy efficient appliances & plumbing, newer flooring & painting, all within the last few years. The primary bedroom provides a walk-through closet outfitted w/built-ins, & luxurious bathroom w/gorgeous finishes, & dual shower heads including a rain shower. This home features one of the largest & best garage/work spaces you will find, complete with plumbing, cabinetry, & 240 volt electrical. This multi-car tandem garage offers interior access to the upstairs&separate door to the backyard-potential for this space is endless. Bonus room, full bath & laundry room complete the lower level.

Peninsula Digest

Townhomes of San Mateo: See what's on the market

(SAN MATEO, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in San Mateo, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in San Mateo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Mateo: 1. Customer Experience Advisor (Part-Time) (Remote, based in Nashville); 2. At Your Service Associate, Full Time: Valley Fair; 3. Retail Associate - Stocker Part-Time; 4. Part-Time Delivery Job - Earn up to $22/hr;
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Trending local sports in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.92 per gallon

(SAN MATEO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Mateo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon. A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at ARCO at 402 N El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some San Mateo stations charging $0.70 extra

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the San Mateo area went to A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, the survey found:
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

What's up San Mateo: Local events calendar

1. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; 2. Burlingame on the Avenue Oct 9&10 Elegant Brie — Elegant Brie; 3. NEW DATE! Expanding the Vote and Its Impact: 102nd Anniversary Celebration; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. Pumpkin Days: A Harvest Celebration for Families — Ronnie's Awesome
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Price checks register San Mateo diesel price, cheapest station

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Mateo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Here's the cheapest gas in San Mateo Saturday

(SAN MATEO, CA) According to San Mateo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 335 S Norfolk St. Regular there was listed at $3.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at ARCO at 402 N El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Check out these San Mateo homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Best priced home on the Peninsula! Outstanding location of this 4 bedroom home with wonderful sitting area, surrounded by lush greenery. Nearby Facebook HQ
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.60

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

