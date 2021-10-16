Take a look at these homes for sale in San Mateo

(San Mateo, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in San Mateo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

165 Okeefe St 7, Menlo Park, 94025 2 Beds 2 Baths | $769,000 | Condominium | 1,182 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Best unit in the community! Completely remodeled 2-story townhouse-style condominium flooded with natural light. The open floor plan features a large updated kitchen with seating available at the oversized counter along with an elegant dining area and living room highlighted by a beautiful corner fireplace. The first floor also includes an updated powder room and a large newly-tiled balcony directly accessed via a new sliding glass door. The generously-sized bedrooms are found on the second floor along with an updated bathroom and laundry. Heated community pool, gated guest entrance, and private parking garage. Located in the Willows with easy access to Facebook, Google, Apple and other major employers as well as quick hops into downtown Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Mountain View for shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.

98 Waterside Cir, Redwood Shores, 94065 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,898,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1988

An immaculate, expansive, luxurious home in a superior location: this property is a showcase of the best that Redwood Shores living has to offer. Immerse yourself and relax in a phenomenally upgraded atmosphere of contemporary beauty. Enjoy the possibilities of a spacious layout: room for a quiet office and a bedroom for everyone. This home is situated on a corner lot with no direct neighbors in back. Enjoy direct access to the quaint neighborhood gazebo and playground, and a HOA maintained pool and spa down the block. 2 award winning schools are minutes from your doorstep. The interior features designer materials, a world of windows ushering in natural light, and soaring ceilings. A built in KitchenAid stainless steel refrigerator, pro level Dacor gas range, and lux cabinets complete the impeccable kitchen. The primary suite is a spacious retreat with an en suite bathroom that has been upgraded with stunning, premium features. This is a must-see gem! HOA:$312/month.RSOA:$84/year.

342 Oconnor St, Menlo Park, 94025 6 Beds 6 Baths | $4,480,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Another quality construction by OPEN REMODEL. This east facing, AWARD WINNING home has it all. Winner of national level AIDB Design award. Bright and open floor plan. 6Bed/6bath. Independent ADU, perfect for multi-generational living, work from home or rental income. Large 2nd story deck is an oasis of serenity in the middle of all. Enjoy large backyard with room for a pool. 11 ft high ceilings in all common living areas. Large doors and windows perfect for nature lovers. Quite street with no through traffic and lots of private parking. Top rated schools. Close to Facebook, Amazon, Stanford. Still time to choose your finishes and give your personal touch to this home. Modern Hi-Tech home with high end finishes and appliances. Under construction. Estimated completion Dec 2021. 10 Year Builder Warranty on structure/2 years on finishing. Must see!! Go to www.342oconnor.com for more details. Current pictures are renderings. Buyers can choose finishes. List price includes finished home.

715 Valencia Ave, El Granada, 94018 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,490,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Welcome to this stylishly updated home in sunny lower El Granada. This light & bright home is so welcoming from its colorful low maintenance landscaping to its fabulous sunset views from the back deck & hillside views from the living room. The upstairs provides the main living space & it offers remodeled bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen complete with gas range & room for an island, upgraded LED lighting, energy efficient appliances & plumbing, newer flooring & painting, all within the last few years. The primary bedroom provides a walk-through closet outfitted w/built-ins, & luxurious bathroom w/gorgeous finishes, & dual shower heads including a rain shower. This home features one of the largest & best garage/work spaces you will find, complete with plumbing, cabinetry, & 240 volt electrical. This multi-car tandem garage offers interior access to the upstairs&separate door to the backyard-potential for this space is endless. Bonus room, full bath & laundry room complete the lower level.

