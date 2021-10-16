CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, CA

House hunt Newark: See what’s on the market now

East Bay News
East Bay News
 8 days ago

(Newark, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newark than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hGJE_0cTOCYpM00

34553 Nantucket Cm, Fremont, 94555

2 Beds 1 Bath | $595,000 | Condominium | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Hadia Niazi - 510-552-6019 - Ready to invest or live in as a primary residence? Look no further, this cute condo is for you. Walking distance to the market, restaurants, or park. Close to major freeways. Top schools, Facebook, and 3 major airports only a few minutes away. This charming single level, end unit, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is calling out "location, location, location"! Recently remodeled, new countertop's, new white cabinets with soft close doors, new stainless steel sink, new laminate steel sink, new laminate flooring. Laundry, carport, lovely patio with storage. Showing with appointment only.

For open house information, contact Hadia Niazi, Legacy Real Estate & Assoc. at 925-858-6225

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40970248)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHNiI_0cTOCYpM00

26731 Patrick Ave, Hayward, 94544

3 Beds 4 Baths | $899,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Angela Amaral - 510-888-3336 - Large unique home correctly used as 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Just few minutes to access to 880 &92/San Mateo Bridge. Well maintained perfect for lg family with 3 bedms,2 full baths upstairs, incl. master bed & bath. Downstairs dining rm converted into a 4th room perfect for in-law, working from home office or to generate some income with private entry, can easily be converted back by removing wall, plus large full bath w/wheelchair access shower & equip/bars for disable, bathroom sqft NOT included in public tax record. New dual pane windows, half bath down stairs, open living room to dining area, nice size kitchen, approx.1,548 plus sqft. of living space, attach garage, large patio perfect for B-B-Q's, Lg backyard w/ample space for gardening, many fruit trees, Lot goes all-the-way back to Gading Rd with entry access for cars, RV/Boat. Lot approx.5,753sqft. Convenient locations close to churches,schools,shopping, transportation. DON'T MISS THIS ONE! Buyers to check for any &all permits.

For open house information, contact Angela Amaral, RE/MAX Accord at 510-690-9600

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40963641)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ew3P7_0cTOCYpM00

2040 Menalto, Menlo Park, 94025

4 Beds 3 Baths | $3,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Unique opportunity to buy and build your dream home with Thomas James Homes. Enter into a contract to purchase this homesite and work with our in-house design team to bring your own personal touches to the Menlo Park home. 2040 Menalto Ave is offered at a guaranteed price, meaning no escalating budgets and comes with a full 10-year new home construction warranty providing peace of mind.

For open house information, contact Mark Palermo, Compass at 650-446-9830

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81866752)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pg7Ap_0cTOCYpM00

624 Berkeley Ave, Menlo Park, 94025

4 Beds 3 Baths | $4,488,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,798 Square Feet | Built in 1963

A tree-canopied street in Menlo Oaks provides a peaceful setting for this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home set on nearly ½ AC. An airy openness envelops you inside, as high ceilings crown 2,798 sf adorned with refinished hardwood floors, and a wall of glass fills the home with natural light. The floorplan features the bright living and dining room, the kitchen with appliances from Bosch, Thermador and Sub-Zero, and the office with outdoor access. Enjoy a retreat-like feel in the primary suite that offers two massive walk-in closets and a luxurious bathroom with a tub and shower. Outside, the magnificent backyard offers a deck, patio, pool, and hot tub, all shaded by towering trees, and this home also includes photovoltaic solar panels. Just moments to beautiful parks, this home is also convenient to downtown Menlo Park and Palo Alto, as well as Stanford, and US 101, with access to top-ranked schools Laurel Elementary, Hillview Middle, and Menlo-Atherton High (buyer to verify eligibility).

For open house information, contact DeLeon Team, Deleon Realty at 650-543-8500

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81865341)

See more property details

