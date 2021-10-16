Check out these homes for sale in Milpitas now

(Milpitas, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Milpitas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5211 Roeder Rd, San Jose, 95111 3 Beds 2 Baths | $890,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This is a wonderful opportunity for a first-time homeowner. A short distance to shopping centers and the 101 & 85 & 87 FWY's. Close to Public Transportation (Lightrail and Caltrans) Move-in ready with new interior paint, hardwood floor through the house. Great neighborhood. Extra room can be used as a 4th bedroom or a Den. Beautiful mature fruit trees are orange, plum, pomegranate, and loquats. Backyard great for entertaining, bbq, pets, or kids running around. All schools are within a 1-mile distance.

59 Monte Verano Ct, San Jose, 95116 2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Condominium | 877 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath, with an extra zinc in the room condo in desirable location.Convenient access to major freeways 280, I-680, and the 101. shops, restaurants. with granite counters tops, marble sinks and stainless steel appliances. A great community with security gated includes a swimming pool, laundry, and a fitness center.

1155 W Mc Kinley Ave, Sunnyvale, 94086 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Discover the pure charm of this lovely single-family home in Sunnyvale. Freshly landscaped front yard with adjoining private courtyard. The home has vaulted ceilings throughout the house, a skylight, and plenty of windows offering natural sunlight. Enjoy all cooking essentials with a large sink, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Beautiful hardwood floors further enhance the look of the rooms and cozy-up with the gas fireplace on chilly evenings. The primary bedroom has two closets plus en suite with shower stall. The hall bathroom includes a shower-over-tub and stay organized with a plethora of storage closets. The backyard has a detached ADU/home studio/office with room for desk, sectional couch or creative space. Get your hands dirty in the garden, enjoy a quiet yard full of mature plants, Fuyu persimmon tree or play on the lawn. Minutes away from preschool, primary school, parks, highways, restaurants, stores, and downtown Sunnyvale & Mt. View.

3137 San Juan Ave, Santa Clara, 95051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,438,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1958

$$$ Great Potential for Expansion, ADU, JADU | Move-in-ready | Updated Kitchen and Bath | Lots of Nature Light | Convenient Location | OPEN HOUSE 10/9, 10, 16, 17 | This beautifully-updated home is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Clara - friendly, walkable, quiet, and close to all the major tech companies, shopping, dining, parks, and schools. Possible to build a 600 SqFt 2B2B ADU, a JADU and expansion in the front yard and backyard (Buyer to verify all info). Make this dream home yours today!

