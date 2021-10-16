Check out these homes for sale in Milpitas now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

 8 days ago

(Milpitas, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Milpitas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pO8l_0cTOCXwd00

5211 Roeder Rd, San Jose, 95111

3 Beds 2 Baths | $890,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This is a wonderful opportunity for a first-time homeowner. A short distance to shopping centers and the 101 & 85 & 87 FWY's. Close to Public Transportation (Lightrail and Caltrans) Move-in ready with new interior paint, hardwood floor through the house. Great neighborhood. Extra room can be used as a 4th bedroom or a Den. Beautiful mature fruit trees are orange, plum, pomegranate, and loquats. Backyard great for entertaining, bbq, pets, or kids running around. All schools are within a 1-mile distance.

For open house information, contact Prince Gidda, Realty World Golden Hills at 408-238-5111

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81856226)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUoqA_0cTOCXwd00

59 Monte Verano Ct, San Jose, 95116

2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Condominium | 877 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath, with an extra zinc in the room condo in desirable location.Convenient access to major freeways 280, I-680, and the 101. shops, restaurants. with granite counters tops, marble sinks and stainless steel appliances. A great community with security gated includes a swimming pool, laundry, and a fitness center.

For open house information, contact Maria Vicencio, Intero Real Estate Services at 408-754-9500

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81864698)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPcYn_0cTOCXwd00

1155 W Mc Kinley Ave, Sunnyvale, 94086

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Discover the pure charm of this lovely single-family home in Sunnyvale. Freshly landscaped front yard with adjoining private courtyard. The home has vaulted ceilings throughout the house, a skylight, and plenty of windows offering natural sunlight. Enjoy all cooking essentials with a large sink, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Beautiful hardwood floors further enhance the look of the rooms and cozy-up with the gas fireplace on chilly evenings. The primary bedroom has two closets plus en suite with shower stall. The hall bathroom includes a shower-over-tub and stay organized with a plethora of storage closets. The backyard has a detached ADU/home studio/office with room for desk, sectional couch or creative space. Get your hands dirty in the garden, enjoy a quiet yard full of mature plants, Fuyu persimmon tree or play on the lawn. Minutes away from preschool, primary school, parks, highways, restaurants, stores, and downtown Sunnyvale & Mt. View.

For open house information, contact Denise Carr, Compass at 408-883-0588

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81866748)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rj7Y5_0cTOCXwd00

3137 San Juan Ave, Santa Clara, 95051

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,438,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1958

$$$ Great Potential for Expansion, ADU, JADU | Move-in-ready | Updated Kitchen and Bath | Lots of Nature Light | Convenient Location | OPEN HOUSE 10/9, 10, 16, 17 | This beautifully-updated home is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Clara - friendly, walkable, quiet, and close to all the major tech companies, shopping, dining, parks, and schools. Possible to build a 600 SqFt 2B2B ADU, a JADU and expansion in the front yard and backyard (Buyer to verify all info). Make this dream home yours today!

For open house information, contact Holly Fang, Keller Williams Palo Alto at 650-454-8500

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81866086)

See more property details

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas diesel prices: $0.83/gallon savings at Milpitas's cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.83 if you're buying diesel in Milpitas, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.16 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 2698 Mckee Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Milpitas, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas & Shop at 1655 Mckee Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
MILPITAS, CA
Milpitas, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Top Milpitas news stories

(MILPITAS, CA) The news in Milpitas never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby. For more stories from the Milpitas area, click here.
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Local price review shows Milpitas diesel price, cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) You could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on diesel in Milpitas, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Milpitas area went to City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at Valero at 2181 Laurelwood Rd, the survey found:
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Live events coming up in Milpitas

1. Jewellery Exhibition in Milpitas, CA, USA; 2. Kabir Singh is an AGT competitor top 20; 3. MUSD Board of Education Meeting - In-person Attendance 10/12/2021; 4. Live Music with Tom Duarte — Big Dog Vineyards; 5. Bengal Club Durga Pujo 2021 "Jiboner Udyapan";
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Lifestyle wrap: Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.46 per gallon

(MILPITAS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Milpitas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that Grand at 899 N 13Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.33 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 2181 Laurelwood Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MILPITAS, CA) According to Milpitas gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.11 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Moe's Stop at 1604 Mckee Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at 76 at 2101 N 1St St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

House-hunt Milpitas: What's on the market

(MILPITAS, CA) Looking for a house in Milpitas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you're looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there's something for every buyer in this blend of units.
MILPITAS, CA
