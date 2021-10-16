Take a look at these homes on the Saratoga market now

(Saratoga, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Saratoga. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

418 Grey Ghost Ave, San Jose, 95111 3 Beds 2 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on a very large 8,506sf lot. Many Great Upgrades: Updated Kitchen in 2014 with Stainless Steel Appliances, *Gas Range, Soft Close Cabinets and Drawers, Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System, Whole house filter. *Updated master bathroom. *(2020) 50-gallon water heater installed, *(2015) 2.4K Solar Panels (and paid off), *(2015) 200amp service box and breakers, *(2015) Replaced Furnace and A/C unit, *(2016) Backyard Deck installed, *Water Softener. *2 Solar-powered attic vents. *Sewer line replaced, *Double Pane Windows Great central location near local parks. Short drive to Costco, Safeway, Target, Lowes, shopping center, and restaurants. With easy access to Hwy 85, 87, 101. Don't Miss This One!! **Some photos have been "VIRTUALLY STAGED"

239 Forrester Rd, Los Gatos, 95032 7 Beds 7 Baths | $18,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,000 Square Feet | Built in 1989

In the heart of charming LG sits a 10.6 ac estate in close proximity to the downtown. Easily accessible to the Silicon Valley, SJC, wine producing vineyards, the beaches and shoreline, golf on the Monterey Peninsula and the lifestyle of the City of SF. This magnificent private, gated and fenced property is truly a park. Stately trees and foliage, dramatic redwoods, manicured gardens and versatile spaces for entertainment in todays post-pandemic lifestyle are all offered. Sport court, Italianesque garden, extensive vegetable planter boxes, sprawling lawn, swimming pool and spa, garage space for 8 cars, massive car park for onsite guest parking and on.The 6bd/5.5ba residence was a 7yr custom buildout using local and imported artisans. The depth of the quality of materials is immediately evident throughout this stately manor. There is a complete 1bd/1ba guest house with full kitchen for your visiting guests. Considering a family compound,there is a separate lot/APN as part of the 10.6 ac.

9 Timber Cove Dr 9, Campbell, 95008 2 Beds 1 Bath | $245,000 | Mobile Home | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Gorgeous, completely remodeled interior provides a feeling of luxury not typically found in mobile homes. The light & open interior feels very spacious. This home features central AC cooling and forced heat, wood laminate flooring and crown moulding throughout. The kitchen boasts quartzite countertops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting and natural wood breakfast bar. Bedrooms are comfortable and roomy with plenty of storage. Bathroom features a Koehler bathtub, cultured marble shower enclosure, natural stone vanity, copper piping and tankless water heater for endless hot water. Small but efficient laundry room has both washer & dryer. Corner lot in sought-after Timber Cove Community features beautiful low maintenance garden, front porch and carport for 2 vehicles plus a storage shed. Near Los Gatos Creek trail, Pruneyard & Downtown Campbell. Community center features a club house with pool, spa, basketball court, playground and many social activities.

1942 Hillebrant Pl, Santa Clara, 95050 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,299,000 | Townhouse | 1,591 Square Feet | Built in 2009

*Bright and airy beautiful corner unit town home. Great community with landscaping, playground and BBQ area. Low HOA. *Modern interior. Living room area has a powder room by the side, perfect for guests. Modern kitchen features a large island, granite countertop, and gourmet gas cooktop. *One bedroom and one full bathroom on ground level with private access to the patio. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom and is individually wired with a networking cable for data/phone. This home has MANABLOC or Modular manifold plumbing system. Upstairs master suite features walk in closet and dual sink master bathroom. *Convenient location. Walking distance to Santa Clara Town Center which has Target, Sprouts, and many other retails and restaurants. Close to Nvidia and many other high tech employers. Easy commute to major freeways.

