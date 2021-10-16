Check out these Los Altos homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos, CA

Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Los Altos, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Los Altos will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyhLc_0cTOCUIS00

11665 Dawson Dr, Los Altos Hills, 94024

4 Beds 4 Baths | $4,488,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,639 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Over 1.6 acres envelops this contemporary masterpiece that exemplifies the rustic elegance of Los Altos Hills. Evoking the feel of a mountainside retreat, this home offers over 3,600 sf of luxurious interiors, a modern floorplan, and ample privacy. Beautiful hardwood floors extend throughout expansive gathering areas, and walls of windows stretch to the tops of soaring ceilings. Both the living room and family room include a fireplace, the kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, and the media room offers great space for movie nights. Four bedrooms provide the accommodations, including the primary suite with a spa-inspired bathroom, and one bedroom that easily converts into office space. Outside, a deck encircles the home and offers outstanding space for indoor/outdoor living. Plus, the grounds include a hot tub, as well as a path to nature trails. Moments to downtown Los Altos, a short drive to Interstate 280, and access to Los Altos schools (buyer to verify eligibility).

For open house information, contact DeLeon Team, Deleon Realty at 650-543-8500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jqZl_0cTOCUIS00

957 W Reed Ave, Sunnyvale, 94086

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Rare opportunity to customize your dream home in the highly desirable Ponderosa Park in the heart of Silicon Valley. California Ranch-style Single-level living offers so much convenience. Impressive vaulted high ceiling in the living room. Semi-open floor plan for the functional kitchen, sunny dining room, & cozy family room. Don't be fooled by the street, all 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms are behind the garage facing side and backyard, so its very quiet to sleep! Great outdoor space in the backyard w/ a nice deck & plants. Brand NEW ROOF, New Garage Door, New Water Heater from 2020. Perfect layout, large sq. ft. & flat backyard. Simple Cosmetic Updates could make this gem shine again! Enjoy the perfect location within walking distance from Ponderosa Park, Ponderosa Elementary School, close to numerous shops and restaurants, a short drive from tech companies including Google, Facebook, Apple, LinkedIn, Amazon & more! Easy access to freeways. Don't miss this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Wen Guo RE Group, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQS1f_0cTOCUIS00

1107 Longshore Dr, San Jose, 95128

3 Beds 3 Baths | $974,000 | Townhouse | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Pristine end unit Townhome feels like a single-family w/attached 2 car garage! Enter the private gated foyer flowing to an open concept floorplan. Living rm features vaulted high ceiling, wood floors, fireplace w/stylish mantle, picture windows showcase beautiful backyard views. Spacious dining area with updated light fixtures, built-in shelves, sliding door opens to private backyard. Perfect for year around enjoyment. Gourmet chef kitchen features granite countertops, center island with breakfast bar, recessed lights. Huge primary suite w/double door entry and high ceilings, his/her closets and space for retreat. Beautifully remod. bath features double sinks and newer cabinets, culture marble shower and counter tops. 2 other bedrooms are good size too! Easy garage access into the house makes it convenient to carry things in. Don't miss huge walk-in pantry& inside laundry. 1/2 Bath downstairs. Great location for any commute in the Valley. Mins to Santana Row, DT Campbell & Pruneyard.

For open house information, contact Hailey Chang, Compass at 408-358-1111

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aasBt_0cTOCUIS00

304 Arundel Rd, San Carlos, 94070

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,898,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Open Floor Plan * Expansive Living Room with Fireplace * Formal Dining Room * Storage Space Throughout * Designer Lighting * Eat-In Kitchen and Dinette * New Stainless-Steel Appliances * Three Bedrooms including One En-Suite * Two Bathrooms * Hardwood Flooring * Private Setting * Manicured Landscaping * New Sprawling Yard with Turf * Mature Fruit Trees * Expansive Garage and Driveway * Just Blocks from Arundel Elementary School

For open house information, contact The Sharp Group, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

