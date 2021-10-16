CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Take a look at these homes on the San Francisco market now

Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 8 days ago

(San Francisco, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in San Francisco. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fIJA_0cTOCSX000

719 Larkin St 203, San Francisco, 94109

1 Bed 1 Bath | $650,000 | Condominium | 619 Square Feet | Built in 2019

$35,000 Price reduction! Now is $650,000. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, flat unit on 2nd floor, open floor plan with lots of natural light, quartz kitchen counter top. Hardwood floor in living room, kitchen and bedroom. Tiles floor in bathroom. Tile shower wall. Latch smart access system, rooftop retreat with city views, storage space and secure bike parking. Food and drinks are surrounding and walking distance from the unit. This is Short Sale and subject to Lender's approval.

For open house information, contact Hanh Quach, Intero Real Estate Services at 408-357-5700

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81857386)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKgNO_0cTOCSX000

425 Farallon Ave, Pacifica, 94044

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,498,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Stunning ocean views from all three levels of the property, but the best one is on the rooftop deck! This house boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The main level has three large picture windows with showcasing ocean views, a huge centerpiece fireplace, open floor plan, lots of natural light, kitchen, half bath and a deck with ocean views. The master bedroom opens to the private rooftop deck where you can enjoy the panoramic ocean views and the beautiful sunsets that Pacifica has to offer. This home is located on a very unique street, with no two houses alike. On a clear day, you can see the Farallon Islands from this property. Located 10 min from SF, 10 min from SFO, less than 5 minutes from the ocean, coastal walking trails, parks, shopping and gorgeous beaches.

For open house information, contact Chris Yuen, Perisson Real Estate, Inc. at 650-636-3147

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81862178)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4K3j_0cTOCSX000

721 10Th St, Richmond, 94801

0 Bed 0 Bath | $1,700,000 | Quadruplex | 806 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Estefene Nestor - 510-332-7720 - Great Opportunity to own 4 plex well maintained pride of ownership all the Units 2/1.Recent upgrades New Roof,new windows,new carpet,new ountertop.new Fence,New paint,On site Coin Laundry extra income. Parking covered and Separately Metered for PG&E Easy Access to Freeways,Ferry .Park and recreation Tennis Court.Hospital Close By. Outside Lights Automatic.

For open house information, contact Estefene Nestor, Keller Williams Realty at 925-855-8333

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40966104)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iebRN_0cTOCSX000

2212 Russell Street, Berkeley, 94705

3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Simply adorable Single Family Home with lovely period detail and large backyard situated in a very convenient Berkeley location! Steps to the Ashby BART station, Berkeley Bowl, Whole Foods, Elmwood and Downtown Berkeley retail and dining, as well as tech shuttles. This light filled single level home features a spacious formal dining room that opens up to a large living room with wood burning fireplace and exquisite custom built in cabinetry. Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Viking range with vented hood, custom shelving, and abundant storage. Large updated basement space and bathroom that is ideal for a home office, guest room, storage, or family rec room. Expansion or ADU potential! Great deck space off of kitchen with easy access to the expansive landscaped backyard with lawn and young fruit trees. Off street parking for one + car. Don't miss!

For open house information, contact Mike Hood, Compass at 415-660-9955

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421601342)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bay Area News Alert

Local price review shows San Francisco diesel price, cheapest station

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.14 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the San Francisco area went to ARCO at 1175 Fell St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $5.09, at 76 at 2400 San Bruno Ave, the survey found:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Pacifica, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Bay Area News Alert

Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Francisco, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at Shell at 300 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Beaches#New Roof
Bay Area News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in San Francisco right now

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Francisco, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 300 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Bay Area News Alert

Top San Francisco sports news

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more San Francisco sports stories like these, click here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Bay Area News Alert

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
791
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage and safety updates from around the Bay Area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy