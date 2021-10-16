Take a look at these homes on the San Francisco market now

(San Francisco, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in San Francisco. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

719 Larkin St 203, San Francisco, 94109 1 Bed 1 Bath | $650,000 | Condominium | 619 Square Feet | Built in 2019

$35,000 Price reduction! Now is $650,000. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, flat unit on 2nd floor, open floor plan with lots of natural light, quartz kitchen counter top. Hardwood floor in living room, kitchen and bedroom. Tiles floor in bathroom. Tile shower wall. Latch smart access system, rooftop retreat with city views, storage space and secure bike parking. Food and drinks are surrounding and walking distance from the unit. This is Short Sale and subject to Lender's approval.

For open house information, contact Hanh Quach, Intero Real Estate Services at 408-357-5700

425 Farallon Ave, Pacifica, 94044 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,498,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Stunning ocean views from all three levels of the property, but the best one is on the rooftop deck! This house boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The main level has three large picture windows with showcasing ocean views, a huge centerpiece fireplace, open floor plan, lots of natural light, kitchen, half bath and a deck with ocean views. The master bedroom opens to the private rooftop deck where you can enjoy the panoramic ocean views and the beautiful sunsets that Pacifica has to offer. This home is located on a very unique street, with no two houses alike. On a clear day, you can see the Farallon Islands from this property. Located 10 min from SF, 10 min from SFO, less than 5 minutes from the ocean, coastal walking trails, parks, shopping and gorgeous beaches.

For open house information, contact Chris Yuen, Perisson Real Estate, Inc. at 650-636-3147

721 10Th St, Richmond, 94801 0 Bed 0 Bath | $1,700,000 | Quadruplex | 806 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Estefene Nestor - 510-332-7720 - Great Opportunity to own 4 plex well maintained pride of ownership all the Units 2/1.Recent upgrades New Roof,new windows,new carpet,new ountertop.new Fence,New paint,On site Coin Laundry extra income. Parking covered and Separately Metered for PG&E Easy Access to Freeways,Ferry .Park and recreation Tennis Court.Hospital Close By. Outside Lights Automatic.

For open house information, contact Estefene Nestor, Keller Williams Realty at 925-855-8333

2212 Russell Street, Berkeley, 94705 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Simply adorable Single Family Home with lovely period detail and large backyard situated in a very convenient Berkeley location! Steps to the Ashby BART station, Berkeley Bowl, Whole Foods, Elmwood and Downtown Berkeley retail and dining, as well as tech shuttles. This light filled single level home features a spacious formal dining room that opens up to a large living room with wood burning fireplace and exquisite custom built in cabinetry. Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Viking range with vented hood, custom shelving, and abundant storage. Large updated basement space and bathroom that is ideal for a home office, guest room, storage, or family rec room. Expansion or ADU potential! Great deck space off of kitchen with easy access to the expansive landscaped backyard with lawn and young fruit trees. Off street parking for one + car. Don't miss!

For open house information, contact Mike Hood, Compass at 415-660-9955