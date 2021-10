Want to know a good rule of thumb for life? If you feel the need to preface something you're about to reveal with, "I'm not sure I should say it," you probably shouldn't. That tip might have served the beloved Sir Paul McCartney well recently, when in a new conversation with The New Yorker, he got to talking about one of his favorite subjects: How The Beatles stack up against The Rolling Stones. (Of course, you can guess where the former Beatles legend stands on that one. In a 2020 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, McCartney flat-out said that "the Beatles were better.") In his TNY comments, the man was kind enough to let us in on his argument against Mick Jagger and co.

