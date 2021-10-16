It's the way he tells them: Willie Carson has the Queen in stitches at Ascot

Family friends and former team-mates paid a fond farewell to football great Jimmy Greaves at his funeral today.Greaves, who died last month aged 81, was celebrated in an intimate, modest, affectionate and amusing service – in keeping with a man deeply cherished as a footballer, broadcaster, comedian, journalist and raconteur.Widow Irene, who married Jimmy when the couple were teenagers in 1958, and their four children – daughters Lynn and Mitzi and sons Danny and Andy – were among the mourners at Chelmsford Crematorium in Essex along with most of his 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Another son, Jimmy junior,...
