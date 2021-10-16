It's the way he tells them: Willie Carson has the Queen in stitches at Ascot

Apologies to people hoping for a more jovial column this week, but I'm going to be more philosophical, on the removal of relegation. So far we have seen nearly 30 more tries scored in the Gallagher Premiership compared to last season. People are saying the product is fantastic and the games have been amazing, and they absolutely have been. I can only think of one relatively low-scoring game so far, and that was Newcastle against Bristol (14-5). Everything else has been a try-fest, end-to-end action.

