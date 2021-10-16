CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

It's the way he tells them: Willie Carson has the Queen in stitches at Ascot

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is, of course, protocol that the Queen's private conversations should remain just that, so we might never know what former jockey Willie Carson had said that tickled her so at Ascot...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen ‘knackered’ because of busy social life and staying up late to watch TV

The Queen is reported to be “knackered” in part for staying up late to watch television alongside her busy schedule.Earlier this week, the Queen was forced to pull out of a trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, before spending a night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”. After the Queen returned to Windsor the following day, royal aides decided to cut back her commitments ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow at the end of the month. The Sunday Times has now reported that the Queen is exhausted as she was maintaining a busy timetable of private commitments -...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kate's heart-to-heart with Ant: Presenter tells the Duchess he was in a 'bad' way with his addiction when he asked for help as royal stuns in a £845 red Christopher Kane skirt and £225 Ralph Lauren jumper at charity event

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to TV presenter Ant McPartlin about his addiction battle at a charity event in London today. Kate, 39, who looked radiant in a customised £845 red Christopher Kane skirt and a £225 Ralph Lauren jumper, heard how Ant was in a 'bad' place by the time he sought help for his drug and alcohol issues.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

‘Frankie factor’ has bookmakers on red alert at Ascot

Bookmakers are wary of their old nemesis Frankie Dettori on what promises to be a vintage Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot. One of the main talking points on a card featuring a host of equine stars in action might be the climax of the battle for the jockeys’ title between Oisin Murphy and William Buick – but bookmakers fear the ‘Frankie factor’ back at his beloved Ascot.
SPORTS
Telegraph

Scrapping relegation has changed the way teams play - the pressure to win stifled them for too long

Apologies to people hoping for a more jovial column this week, but I'm going to be more philosophical, on the removal of relegation. So far we have seen nearly 30 more tries scored in the Gallagher Premiership compared to last season. People are saying the product is fantastic and the games have been amazing, and they absolutely have been. I can only think of one relatively low-scoring game so far, and that was Newcastle against Bristol (14-5). Everything else has been a try-fest, end-to-end action.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Carson
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The Independent

Jimmy Greaves remembered as funny and generous family man at funeral

Family friends and former team-mates paid a fond farewell to football great Jimmy Greaves at his funeral today.Greaves, who died last month aged 81, was celebrated in an intimate, modest, affectionate and amusing service – in keeping with a man deeply cherished as a footballer, broadcaster, comedian, journalist and raconteur.Widow Irene, who married Jimmy when the couple were teenagers in 1958, and their four children – daughters Lynn and Mitzi and sons Danny and Andy – were among the mourners at Chelmsford Crematorium in Essex along with most of his 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Another son, Jimmy junior,...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

'Darling, we're the young ones.' Sir Cliff Richard proves he has still got the moves

By the time the long delayed Great 80 tour finally rolled into London town, its star had turned 81. “We are the survivors, and we survived that terrible time,” Sir Cliff Richard told his audience, as they bathed in a warm atmosphere of mutual delight at having got this far. And I am not just talking about the pandemic. Richard scored his first smash aged 17 in 1958 and landed a top 5 album in the UK charts last year, in a hit-making career that has now spanned eight decades. “It’s getting harder for me to look back,” the singer joked, “because I started at the beginning of time.”
MUSIC
Telegraph

Fake blooms are leading eco warriors down the garden path

‘A rose is a rose is a rose is a rose,” wrote Gertrude Stein – and in its stately, pre-internet way, the sentiment went viral. Stein’s companion, Alice B. Toklas, saw its merchandising possibilities and even sold plates embellished with it; more than a century later it is still to be found emblazoned on T-shirts, mugs, and greetings cards.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Elizabeth Ii Stakes#Elizabeth Ii#Stitches#British Royal Family#Uk
internetshots.com

Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema is the ‘greatest striker on this planet’ and Everton boss Willie Kirk admits he’s undecided the best way to cease her

Everton Girls boss Willie Kirk has advised his defenders to be on their a-game to maintain the ‘greatest striker on this planet’ Vivianne Miedema quiet for Arsenal this weekend. The Toffees come into the sport with the Gunners on Sunday – which is dwell on talkSPORT – after back-to-back wins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Ant Middleton: 'I was held hostage for a day and a half, but I enjoyed it!'

I went to Mexico during lockdown with Rebel Wilson to film a show called Straight Talking. We went on a four-day adventure doing high-octane stuff – everything from horseback riding to diving with sharks – but we also sat around the campfire at night. She’s such a positive person to be around and we really bounced off each other.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy