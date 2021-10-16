CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How RI compares nationally in COVID stats

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is how Rhode Island compares with the other 49 states, statistically, in its response to the coronavirus crisis:. 32 Rhode Island had the 32nd-most newly identified cases of coronavirus per capita among the 50 states over the last seven days. 50 Rhode Island had the 50th-most deaths from...

'Historic' step forward in US case affecting Rhode Islanders with disabilities

PROVIDENCE — In what was described as a “historic” step forward for Rhode Islanders living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, U.S. District Court Judge John J. McConnell Jr. on Thursday accepted a plan by the state to bolster services and support with measures including raises for long-underpaid workers in the field.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Do you qualify? What to know about getting COVID booster shots in RI

PROVIDENCE — Booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are now available to many Rhode Islanders. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed booster shots for the two vaccines late Thursday, following a similar decision last month for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. In response, the administration...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Opinion/Wilkerson: Government-owned broadband is wrong for RI taxpayers

Tim Wilkerson is president and CEO of the New England Cable and Telecommunications Association. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives, but it also gave us a glimpse into our internet-enabled future. Seemingly overnight, we transitioned to a world where Zoom calls replaced meetings, remote learning replaced classrooms and telemedicine replaced visits to the doctor’s office. While some things are returning to pre-pandemic norms, many of these changes are here to stay, shaping a society and an economy powered by reliable, equitable broadband.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Unvaccinated People Expected To Be Reinfected Again with Coronavirus Every 16-17 Months

New analysis shows that people who are not vaccinated could get a new vaccine every 16 months on average. A recent study at the Yale School of Public Health in Connecticut, US, found that natural immunity to viruses lasts for a long time. The study looked at people who were close relatives of the virus that causes COVID-19. It showed that unvaccinated individuals may be immune to infection for a long time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
A Fourth Stimulus Check: The Push Behind This Upgradation!

The IRS has sent in excess of 170 million installments in the third round of boost checks and multiple million Americans had gotten the $1,400 checks in July. A few officials are pushing for a fourth round of the upgrade check that would send repeating installments to the residents till the finish of this pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz: State To Begin Administering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shots

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are: 65 years and older; Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings; Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions; Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings. All Minnesotans age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

