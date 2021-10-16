CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

First visit to Tennessee changes in-state CB's perspective of Vols

By Ryan Callahan
247Sports
 8 days ago

One of Tennessee's early in-state targets...

247sports.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy faces backlash from Alabama, Tennessee fans

Greg McElroy was the subject of criticism from both Alabama and Tennessee fans on Saturday, and appeared to spend part of halftime reading about it on social media. Fans in particular pointed out McElroy’s analysis on ESPN of a sideline play when Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. was tackled several steps out of bounds by Jeremy Banks. Meanwhile, Alabama fans appeared to not appreciate how McElroy spoke of Tennessee in light of Alabama’s performance.
ALABAMA STATE
Maize n Brew

Opening Vegas odds released for Michigan/Michigan State showdown

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans have been on a collision course all season long to meet up in East Lansing and both be undefeated on Halloween weekend. After Michigan’s beatdown of Northwestern on Saturday, and Michigan State’s nail-biting victory against Indiana last weekend, that vision became a reality.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Times

Wins helping change perception of Vols program

KNOXVILLE — Two successful outings against SEC opponents haven’t undone more than a decade of damage for the Tennessee football program, but it has certainly helped the image of Josh Heupel’s current team. Tennessee had opportunities to close the gap with Florida in the second half earlier this season, but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: A surprising key to Vols resurgence

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Boy, did the Tennessee Volunteers look good on Saturday afternoon in the first half against South Carolina. Offense? The Vols picked up right where they left off after their historic beatdown of Missouri 7 days previous. UT scored touchdowns on its first 4 possessions against the Gamecocks, and recorded points in 6 of the opening 7 possessions.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Four-star, in-state OL target ready to visit Tennessee again

Brycen Sanders visited Tennessee in early June to attend its Night at Neyland Camp and returned last month for the Vols' home game against Pittsburgh. With Tennessee preparing to play its most anticipated game to date under first-year coach Josh Heupel, Sanders now is ready to make the trip to Knoxville again.
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee's Kodi Burns assesses Hendon Hooker, Vols passing game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — The Tennessee Volunteers offense has been on fire of late, mainly because of the passing game led by quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns this season with only 1 interception. He has been the main reason for the Vols success on offense.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee's offense by the numbers following Week 6: Where Vols rank nationally, SEC

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the matchup. The Vols have home wins against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech and South Carolina and a road win at Missouri. They have lost at home to Pittsburgh and on the road at Florida.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Ole Miss football trolls Tennessee Vols over 'Checker Neyland' game

It might not hold the national appeal of a matchup between two teams ranked in the top 25, but Saturday's game in Knoxville, Tenn., between No. 13 Ole Miss and Tennessee will absolutely produce fireworks. Two of the nation's most explosive offenses are going head to head, and of course Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will lead the Rebels into a hostile environment as the former head coach of the Volunteers. Tennessee will host its "Checker Neyland" game with sections alternating in orange and white to form a checkerboard pattern.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Four Vols Talk to Media After Tennessee Week 6 Win

Tennessee starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and defensive back Brandon Turnage spoke to the media following their stellar performances against the Gamecocks on Saturday. Hooker led the team to its second straight SEC win, and first SEC win at home. Turnage rose to the occasion in having to start for the unavailable Theo Jackson, leading the team in tackles with 14, two going for a loss.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kansas City Star

Kiffin, No. 13 Mississippi visit Vols in offensive showdown

Tennessee is throwing quite a party for Lane Kiffin's first game back in Knoxville as a head coach. Neyland Stadium is sold out for the first time since September 2017, and fans will be organized in orange and white sections for a Vols' checkerboard effect also for the first time since 2017 to greet Kiffin and his 13th-ranked Mississippi Rebels.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

