First visit to Tennessee changes in-state CB's perspective of Vols

It might not hold the national appeal of a matchup between two teams ranked in the top 25, but Saturday's game in Knoxville, Tenn., between No. 13 Ole Miss and Tennessee will absolutely produce fireworks. Two of the nation's most explosive offenses are going head to head, and of course Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will lead the Rebels into a hostile environment as the former head coach of the Volunteers. Tennessee will host its "Checker Neyland" game with sections alternating in orange and white to form a checkerboard pattern.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO