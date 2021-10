Over the last month, the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified in New Hampshire, with more hospitalizations and deaths tragically trending upwards. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital reported reaching 140% of capacity last month. Rural communities like those in the North Country are particularly hard-hit – Lancaster, Northumberland and Whitefield are at the highest caseload levels in months, catching the attention of local emergency management directors. Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene has struggled to contain an outbreak that’s affected nearly 100 residents and staff members since August. The crisis is so dire that long-term care facilities are considering shuttering because of the financial toll and staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

