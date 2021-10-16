MUSHROOM MADNESS

Just the thought of mushrooms, sausage, and a hint of fresh rosemary makes me want to put on a sweater, and this weeknight-friendly meal is precisely the warm fleece I crave this time of year. It’s inspired by an Umbrian dish called pasta alla Norcina (from the town of Norcia, famous for its cured meats), which combines pork sausages—seasoned simply with garlic, white wine, and sometimes nutmeg—with aromatics and fresh cream before finishing with shavings of black truffle (I know). But rest assured, no truffles are necessary for this more rustic, vegetarian-friendly version. Instead, cooking down whatever mushrooms catch your eye at the grocery store with dried-mushroom-infused wine adds a welcome layer of earthiness that warms up the dish and cuts through the cream. In terms of the pasta, I opted for rigatoni, which expertly captures the meat and mushroom pieces, but fresh tagliatelle or pappardelle would work wonderfully, too.

