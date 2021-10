CRG, the national real estate development and investment firm, today announced plans to develop The Cubes at Mesa Gateway, which will bring up to 4 million square feet of speculative and build-to-suit space to a 268-acre site in Mesa. The Cubes at Mesa Gateway will be the largest master-planned, development-ready industrial park delivered in the Southeast Valley, which is expected to add over 120,000 residents by 2025.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO