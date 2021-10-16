Harlingen wheelchair accessible swings not yet reinstalled

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2017 Dominik Project launched by the Sunburst Rotary club in Harlingen enabled wheelchair-bound residents, like Dominik Torres, to play though now they are not there.

“You know he just sits there and he just watches because there’s really not much we can do,” said Velma Torres, Dominik Torres’s mom.

In July, ValleyCentral spoke with the city after the Torres family found that the swings in Pendelton Park, Lon C. Hill Park, and Victor Park were either locked or gone.

Javier Mendez, Harlingen’s Parks and Recreation director said in July they would be back, but Torres says they have not been put back.

“Please put them back,” said Dominik Torres, son of Velma Torres.

Harlingen city manager, Carlos Sanchez, spoke with ValleyCentral and says that they are working to put them back.

“We have the materials, and that swing at Pendelton Park will be repaired and reopened next week,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said that parks and recreation will also reinstall all the swings he says are in storage due to damage and misuse.

The ‘Dominik Project’ signs were uninstalled due to a miscommunication with the parks and recreation department, according to Sanchez.

“We certainly want to relocate them or find them and reinstall them,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez stated that the city is proud of these inclusive parks and says the swings will be put back up on Monday without fail.

The city of Harlingen strongly encourages anyone that has an issue with any city facilities to download the City of Harlingen app to submit a request.

