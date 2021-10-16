CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen wheelchair accessible swings not yet reinstalled

By Iris Karami
 8 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2017 Dominik Project launched by the Sunburst Rotary club in Harlingen enabled wheelchair-bound residents, like Dominik Torres, to play though now they are not there.

“You know he just sits there and he just watches because there’s really not much we can do,” said Velma Torres, Dominik Torres’s mom.

In July, ValleyCentral spoke with the city after the Torres family found that the swings in Pendelton Park, Lon C. Hill Park, and Victor Park were either locked or gone.

Javier Mendez, Harlingen’s Parks and Recreation director said in July they would be back, but Torres says they have not been put back.

“Please put them back,” said Dominik Torres, son of Velma Torres.

Harlingen city manager, Carlos Sanchez, spoke with ValleyCentral and says that they are working to put them back.

“We have the materials, and that swing at Pendelton Park will be repaired and reopened next week,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said that parks and recreation will also reinstall all the swings he says are in storage due to damage and misuse.

The ‘Dominik Project’ signs were uninstalled due to a miscommunication with the parks and recreation department, according to Sanchez.

“We certainly want to relocate them or find them and reinstall them,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez stated that the city is proud of these inclusive parks and says the swings will be put back up on Monday without fail.

The city of Harlingen strongly encourages anyone that has an issue with any city facilities to download the City of Harlingen app to submit a request.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

ValleyCentral

Texas DPS officer aids mother after the birth of her baby

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas Department of Public Safety Officer helped a mother after she gave birth in a public restroom Friday. On Friday at the McAllen Drivers Licenses Office, a customer gave birth to a baby in the restroom of the office. A Texas DPS officer stepped into action and helped the mother […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Strong thunderstorms moving through RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Shower and thunderstorms activity are traveling through the mid-upper Valley bringing minor threats to the RGV. Brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the biggest threats coming out of the storm over the next several hours. The areas under Flood Advisory include Northwestern Cameron County and Southeastern Hidalgo County. Flooding might […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local school districts experiencing bus driver shortage

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Getting kids to and from school on the bus is a huge help for busy parents, but it is a challenge for districts experiencing bus driver shortages. Brownsville ISD Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Carmelita Rodriguez said due to the pandemic they have lost a lot of drivers. Now that school […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg names October as Filipino American History Month

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg recognized October 2021 as Filipino American History Month in Edinburg. Councilmembers declared the proclamation on Tuesday at a city meeting. The city continues its commitment to inclusion and the celebration of diversity with its annual Filipino Festival. The annual Filipino Event will take place Sunday, October 24 […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

