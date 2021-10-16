CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon, Marjorie Taylor Greene Discuss 'National Divorce' Between Red and Blue States

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Bannon "vehemently" opposed the idea, while Greene called the apparent interest in it a "wakeup call to...

Misty
8d ago

Can the rest of America with a working brain divorce these two altogether!!Pretty sure no one would want any kind of custody of either one of them.

JustBes
8d ago

This would be anything but an amicable "divorce" and they know it. These two instigators are taking it up a notch where an attack on our country's capitol during the electoral process wasn't destructive enough, but are now promoting what would amount to a civil war. They have no honor, no integrity, no love of country and no soul.

Nathan Hoderny
8d ago

First, the Greene Meanie starts the White Nationalist Caucus and now she wants to secede from the Union? Neo-confederate much? What next, meme’s about how cotton is king on her Twitter? SMH. Whelp sounds like we’re gonna need another Sherman. Seems Georgia didn’t learn its lesson the first time.

