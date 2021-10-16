CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 TangerKIDS Grant recipient announced

By Daniel Heiser
 8 days ago

FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Tanger Outlets in Foley announced the 2021 TangerKIDS Grant recipient on Friday, Oct. 15.

Sixteen local teaches received grants totaling more than $8,600 to support programs that enhance classroom curriculum.

The funded programs include STEAM, Leader in Me, phonics, art, reading, special education, outdoor learning, and real-world ready skills.

This year’s school winners include:

  • Fairhope High School
  • Loxley Elementary
  • Elsanor Elementary
  • Florence B Mathis Elementary
  • Foley Elementary
  • the Education Academy at Foley High School
  • Robersdale Elementary
  • Daphne East
  • Daphne Middle
  • Summerdale Elementasry
  • Silverhill Elementary
  • Foley Middle
  • Pine Grove Elementary

