2021 TangerKIDS Grant recipient announced
FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Tanger Outlets in Foley announced the 2021 TangerKIDS Grant recipient on Friday, Oct. 15.
Sixteen local teaches received grants totaling more than $8,600 to support programs that enhance classroom curriculum.
The funded programs include STEAM, Leader in Me, phonics, art, reading, special education, outdoor learning, and real-world ready skills.
This year’s school winners include:
- Fairhope High School
- Loxley Elementary
- Elsanor Elementary
- Florence B Mathis Elementary
- Foley Elementary
- the Education Academy at Foley High School
- Robersdale Elementary
- Daphne East
- Daphne Middle
- Summerdale Elementasry
- Silverhill Elementary
- Foley Middle
- Pine Grove Elementary
