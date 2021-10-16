CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Adam First Look: JSA Characters and DCEU Connections

By Mike Cecchini
Den of Geek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Adam is coming to the DCEU, and Dwayne Johnson has been promising that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” And based on the first look at Black Adam footage revealed at DC FanDome, it just might. Black Adam tells the tale of...

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Black Adam first look reveals Dwayne Johnson in god mode at DC Fandome

It's been 20 years since wrestler The Rock burst onto screens as the villainous Scorpion King, and now Dwayne Johnson is playing the bad guy again. In the first Black Adam footage, unveiled at DC Fandome on Saturday, Johnson takes on the power of Shazam as one of DC comics' baddest bad guys. "The truth is I was born to play Black Adam," Johnson said at the virtual fan event before the footage played, promising viewers huge action sequences and "breathtaking 'holy shit' scenes."
MOVIES
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Dwayne Johnson Gives First Look At Black Adam, And Brace Yourselves, It's Awesome

DC FanDome kicked off with an epic first-look at the Black Adam movie, which will arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022. The movie is currently in post-production, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance to give fans an inside and first look video at the upcoming movie. Production has put together a scene featuring Teth-Adam--also known as Black Adam--doing what he does best: killing people that get in his way. Watch the video for yourself below.
MOVIES
411mania.com

First Footage Released For Black Adam At DC Fandome

As DC Fandome continues, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed the first footage for his first superhero movie, Black Adam. The film will be released in theaters on July 29, 2022. It stars Johnson in the titular role, along with Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. It was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Johns
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Sarah Shahi
106.3 Cowboy Country

’Black Adam’ First Look Debuts The Rock’s New Superhero

Of all the actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson is the one who most looks like a comic book character. He’s got the giant muscles, the killer smile, the intense glare. The guy doesn’t need a fancy costume with padded pecs to convince anyone he’s got superhuman strength. He looks like he does when he rolls out of bed in the morning.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Black Adam first teaser brings The Rock into the DC Universe

DC has revealed a first look at the long-awaited Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, at its FanDome 2021 event. It's rather Tomb Raider-y in feel, and shows Johnson's character – who's closely connected with Shazam in the DC comics – being unleashed for the first time. Check out a first...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: First Look at Aldis Hodge's Hawkman Costume

Hawkman is finally headed to the big screen. Today, as part of a teaser released during DC FanDome 2021, fans got the first official look at the costme for Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman in the upcoming Warner Bros. picture Black Adam. Hodge, who is known for his work in The Invisible Man and Underground, will be sharing the screen alongside Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), who will be portraying the titular character, as well as Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Voyagers) as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. The film will be directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collet-Serra.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jsa#Dceu#Dc Nation#Dceu Connections#Ladies Gents
IGN

Black Adam and the JSA: Rocky History, Inevitable Conflict

Dwayne Johnson is bringing Black Adam to the big screen after years of talking about it on Instagram! DC FanDome gave us our first real look at The Rock in action, but he's not alone. Black Adam is bringing the Justice Society of America, aka the JSA, along for the ride. So let's dig into the comic book origins of the famous anti-hero and how his turbulent history with the JSA makes their conflict inevitable. With former James Bond Pierce Brosnan as the powerful sorcerer Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centeno as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, the JSA is set to square off with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam. But the anti-hero and the team of superheroes have a long history. Just how much of it we'll see in theaters on the movie's release date of July 29, 2022, we'll have to wait and find out. In the meantime, subscribe to IGN for more DC Fandome coverage of The Batman, The Flash and everything out of the DCEU!
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Black Adam’ First Look: Dwayne Johnson Stars as Shazam’s Arch-Nemesis in DC Spinoff Movie

The first look at director Jaume Collet-Serra’s “Black Adam” was revealed during the DC FanDome virtual event on Saturday, giving “Shazam!” fans an early glimpse at this spinoff starring Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” as that character’s arch-nemesis. The film also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. Watch below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: First Look at the Justice Society of America Revealed at DC FanDome

DC FanDome returned for its second year with the virtual event giving fans new looks at the various projects DC has coming in film, television, comics, video games and more and that included new looks at the highly-anticipated film, Black Adam. Not only did the film get a special look during Saturday's event, but fans got their very first look at the Justice Society of America as well - Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

'Black Adam' Opening Scene Revealed: Finally, The Rock Has Come Back to the DCEU

After years of development and constant reassurances that the movie is definitely still happening, Warner Bros. finally released an opening scene for its upcoming supervillain film Black Adam, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as one of the baddest dudes in the DC universe. The footage was unveiled today during DC...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Blue Beetle Movie Concept Art Reveals DCEU Legacy Connection

We’ve known for a while that Warner Bros. is setting up a Blue Beetle movie. We’ve also known that it will be one of the films that will bypass a traditional theatrical release and go direct to HBO Max (see also: a Batgirl movie and Birds of Prey spinoff Black Canary).
MOVIES
Maxim

The Rock Unveils First Look at ‘Ruthless’ Antihero ‘Black Adam’ In Violent DC Fandome Trailer

As “Black Adam” The Rock is “ruthless” and “unstoppable.”. Black Adam is not a friend to humanity. The title character in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s long-awaited DC antihero saga, Black Adam, certainly doesn’t seem like one in our first good look at the character, which Johnson introduced Saturday as part of DC’s virtual FanDome convention.
MOVIES
IGN

Why Black Adam Must Battle the JSA - DC FanDome 2021

The upcoming DC movie Black Adam stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular anti-hero, but he’s not making his big-screen debut alone. He’ll be rubbing elbows (and trading blows) with the members of the Justice Society of America aka the JSA. But what is Black Adam’s origin, and what’s his relationship to this storied DC superhero team?
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Is Black Adam Black in the comics? Ethnicity of DC character explored

A new Black Adam teaser trailer was released at the DC Fandome event yesterday. Fans are going wild after they saw a first glimpse at the anti-hero’s insane power-set. However, many fans are wondering – Is Black Adam Black in the original comics? We take a look at the origins and ethnicity of the character.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy