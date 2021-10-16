Black Adam First Look: JSA Characters and DCEU Connections

Hawkman is finally headed to the big screen. Today, as part of a teaser released during DC FanDome 2021, fans got the first official look at the costme for Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman in the upcoming Warner Bros. picture Black Adam. Hodge, who is known for his work in The Invisible Man and Underground, will be sharing the screen alongside Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), who will be portraying the titular character, as well as Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Voyagers) as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. The film will be directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collet-Serra.
